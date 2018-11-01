Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram; 2 injured, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory in Kerala's Manvila near Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday night. The police said that there was no casualty. Citing preliminary reports, the police said that two people were admitted in the hospital for minor injuries.

At least 30 fire tenders were deployed to put out the blaze, which broke out at 7 pm in Family Plastics and Thermoware Ltd. Workers, who were in the unit, managed to rush out as soon as the fire broke out.

Visuals aired by TV channels showed thick smoke billowing out of the unit as fire tenders are fighting the blaze for four hours. People in the one-kilometre radius of the warehouse have been evacuated by the authorities.

Kerala’s health wing and the Indian Medical Association has also issued warnings for people to keep a safe distance as there has been a massive release of toxic fumes, reported Livemint.

The company told local reporters that it suffered about Rs 500 crore worth damage.

According to an NDTV report, a minor fire was reported from the same factory three days ago, which was contained by the factory workers with the in-house extinguishers.

The district administration has issued a holiday for educational Institutions in Manvila and Kulathoor wards on Thursday, according to reports.

