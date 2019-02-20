Fire breaks out at Paragon footwear godown in Kochi, no casualties reported; firefighters seeks navy's to help douse flames

A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at a six-storey godown of footwear company Paragon in Kerala's Kochi. The godown is located at Chittoor road near the Ernakulam South railway station.

Four rescue teams and at least seven fire tenders are at the spot, trying to douse the flames, India Today reported. As per primary reports from fire and rescue officials, there are no casualties yet.

Kerala: Fire breaks out at a warehouse in Ernakulam. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Q2ZTVQmHDr — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained, and workers in the godown, as well as surrounding buildings, have all been evacuated.

According to The News Minute, rescue teams are having trouble fighting the blaze because of the aluminium sheets covering three levels of the building and the presence of raw rubber materials in the godown. Firefighters have sought the help of the navy as the units are unable to stop the flames from spreading , The Week reported.

