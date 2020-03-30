Fire breaks out at high-rise apartments in Kolkata's Bhawanipur; 10 fire engines deployed, no casualties so far

A major fire broke out on the 16th floor of an apartment complex in south Kolkata on Monday. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to local media reports, the incident took place at the posh South City Galaxy apartments in the city's Bhawanipur area. More than 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot and fire fighters have deployed a hydraulic ladder to douse the flames.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Jagmohan, the director-general of the fire brigade, said, “No one is trapped and no one has been injured.”

In the pictures of the building shared on social media, plumes of smoke can be seen billowing out of the building.

Fire breaks out on the 16th floor of a residential building in #Kolkata Bhawanipore area. 10 fire engines at the spot.#India pic.twitter.com/VWO6S83SOs — khudro manush (@KhudroM) March 30, 2020

A user even shared a short clip of the devastating fire.

Heard that Fire Tenders hydraulics have failed at Kolkata's South City Galaxy apartment and fire is spreading pic.twitter.com/dQMBvXQRSb — Banti (@Banti_2300) March 30, 2020

The fire resulted from a short circuit that spread across the 17th floor of the residential apartment, local media reported.

