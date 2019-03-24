Fire breaks out at Delhi's AIIMS; no casualties reported, short circuit suspected to be cause of blaze

New Delhi: A fire broke out on the ground floor of the AIIMS Trauma Centre on Sunday near one of the operation theatres, the Delhi Fire Service said.

Atul Garg, Chief Fire officer: A medium category fire broke out at 1812 hours at basement of AIIMS Trauma Centre, Delhi. Fire is completely under control now. There are no casualties. Upper floor was vacated due to smoke. pic.twitter.com/qhcP2ppiEy — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019

A call was received at 6.13 pm about the incident, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Chief Fire officer Atul Garg said.

The fire broke out on the ground floor of the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences Trauma Centre, fire fighting operations are underway, he said. Hospital sources said patients had to be shifted to another ward and others were evacuated since the smoke engulfed the ground floor of the building.

The electricity supply has been stopped in the building for now and short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, they said.

