Fire breaks out at chemical company in Dombivali; no casualties reported, 20 fire engines attempting to douse flames

Thane: A major fire broke out at a chemical company located in an industrial area in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Tuesday, triggering explosion of drums filled with chemicals, officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident till 8 pm.

According to officials, efforts are underway to douse the blaze which has been raging for the last 20 hours since it erupted at Metropolitan company around 12:45 am in Dombivali township.

"No one was injured in the fire," Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said, adding that the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained. More than 20 fire engines are trying to put out the flames.

Officials said thick smoke filled the area as chemical-filled drums stored at the company exploded due to the fire. Officials have already evacuated workers of the company.

Schools located in vicinity were closed before the scheduled time, apparently due to thick smoke. "Nearly 80 per cent of the fire is under control now. We are not taking any chances," said Sub-Fire Officer Namdeo Chowdhary.

