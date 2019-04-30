Fire breaks out at Cama Industrial Estate in Mumbai, 12 tenders rushed to spot; no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the Cama Industrial Estate in Goregaon in the wee hours of Tuesday. Presently, 12 fire tenders are attempting to douse the flame which broke out at around 2.30 am.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Firefighting operations are underway, ANI reported.

#SpotVisuals: Fire broke out at Cama Industrial Estate in Mumbai's Goregaon around 2:30 am; 12 fire tenders present at the spot. Fire fighting operations underway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/ocR07hkJ9N — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2019

On Monday, a fire broke out in a ground-plus-one building housing a Big Bazaar outlet in the city's Matunga West area, as the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election was underway in the city. At least five fire engines, a Quick Response Vehicle, one ambulance and several Fire Brigade personnel were engaged at the site for dousing operations, PTI quoted officials as saying.

All the people who were inside the store at the time of the fire managed to rush out to safety and no casualty has been reported as yet, the report added.

With inputs from agencies

