Fire breaks out at Big Bazaar outlet in Mumbai's Matunga; shoppers safely evacuated, 5 fire tenders at spot

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a ground-plus-one building housing a Big Bazaar outlet in the city's Matunga West area on Monday afternoon, an official said.

At least five fire engines, a Quick Response Vehicle, one ambulance and several Fire Brigade personnel have reached the site for dousing operations, he said.

All the people who were inside the store at the time of the fire managed to rush out to safety and no casualty has been reported as yet, he added.

Firefighting operations were continuing, he said.

