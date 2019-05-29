Co-presented by


Fire breaks out at bamboo godown in Kolkata's Park Circus area; 15 tenders rushed to the spot, no casualties reported so far

India FP Staff May 29, 2019 16:51:52 IST

A fire broke out at a godown in Park Circus area of south Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

At least 15 fire tenders have been pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, the official said.

Image/Twitter @ANI

The godown at Rifle Range Road stores bamboos and plywood and has been partially gutted in the blaze. An officer of Kolkata Police said that there were no casualties in the incident. There is no report of anyone trapped in the blaze, he said.

The facility is situated near railway tracks in Sealdah South section of Eastern Railway. The raging fire engulfed the shops and spread quickly. Six shops have been gutted in the fire.

Train services were not affected due to the fire since the godown is situated at a safe distance from the south section tracks, Eastern Railway spokesman Nikhil Chakraborty said.

with inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 16:51:52 IST

