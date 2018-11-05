Fire breaks out at Apeejay House in Kolkata's Park Street; no casualties reported, cause still uncertain

A fire broke out at Apeejay House in Kolkata's Park Street on Monday morning. Ten fire tenders are at the spot trying the douse the flames, which spread from the building's server room in the fifth floor of the eight-storeyed building, reports said.

No casualties have been reported yet. The cause of the blaze has not been ascertained, but News18 reported that the fire was growing and that a short circuit may have triggered it.

A hydrolic ladder is being used to reach the fifth floor of Apeejay House and put out the fire and plumes of black smoke emanating from the room. Local residents are also trying to help in the firefighting operations.

"Initially, light smoke was seen around 11 am, but by 11.30 flames were seen gushing out of windows with thick black smoke," eyewitnesses said.

Fire breaks out in #ApeejayHouseKolkata in #ParkSteet. 12 fire engines at the spot. Avoid Park Street and Camac street due to slow moving traffic. @KolkataPolice assisting fire dept. Building evacuated. pic.twitter.com/ySzVBy03cu — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) November 5, 2018

Fire at APJ House Park Street. 10 fire engines at spot , disaster management team on spot @ECKolkata pic.twitter.com/pAqsWM0bK1 — Taanusree (@tanvibose) November 5, 2018

The fire broke out around 11 am, after which the building was evacuated, Fire Department officials said. The blaze appears to have been doused, but smoke is still emanating from the structure, which houses several office buildings.

"We have located the seat of fire at the server room and our firemen are trying to arrest the blaze at the spot by spraying water from multiple points, including the hydraulic ladder, to prevent further damage," a senior official was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The Kolkata Traffic Police temporarily blocked traffic to Park Street from the Mullick Bazar Crossing, making necessary diversions. It also tweeted that traffic movement was slow on on Park Street towards Jawaharlal Nehru Road.

With inputs from PTI