Fire breaks out again at Mumbai's Kamala Mills Compound; no casualty reported

A fire broke out at Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound on Friday, nine months after a deadly blaze in the same commercial compound had killed 14 people. It was a Level 1 fire which started at the backside of the compound where some new construction was being undertaken.

According to an eyewitness, construction workers were using welding machines and the spark from them fell on the thermocol pieces lying at the site, which started a fire.

The fire was doused soon by the workers and security personnel with the help of water from a small reservoir nearby.

Twitter users put out videos showing a thick waft of smoke rising from the compound.

Two teams of fire brigade were rushed to the spot but no casualty or injury was caused. Station Fire Officer, Vishwas Rao, who was present at the site, told Firstpost that the fire department will inquire if the builder had the required permissions to carry out the construction work, and if they were following all the necessary guidelines and norms.