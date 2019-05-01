Sponsored by

Fire at Delhi's Shastri Bhawan: Rahul takes dig at Modi over 'burning files'; official says no documents destroyed

India Press Trust of India May 01, 2019 00:09:27 IST

New Delhi: A fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon at central Delhi's Shastri Bhawan that houses several central government ministries, triggering a war of words between the ruling BJP and Opposition parties over "burning of files", though an official said no documents were destroyed.

The fire broke out at 2.15 pm on the terrace of the six-storeyed building, which is located in the high security India Gate-Parliament House area, the Delhi fire department said.

Seven fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 2.55 pm, a senior official of the department said. "The fire erupted in the scrap and no files were gutted," Atul Garg, Delhi Chief Fire Officer, said.

A fire tender at the Shastri Bhawan, where a fire broke out on Tuesday. PTI

Though no one was injured, the incident in the office hours created panic among those present in the building. Besides housing offices of several ministers and top bureaucrats, scores of people visit the building and the area daily for official works.

"The fire broke out on the terrace of D-Wing of the building. Furniture scraps were kept there and the over heating of the butane gas could have caused the fire," another senior fire department official said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Incidents of minor fires have often been reported at Shastri Bhawan in the past.

After Tuesday afternoon's blaze, Opposition leaders like Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and CPM's Sitaram Yechury raised allegations that government files were being destroyed, drawing sharp retort from the BJP.

In a tweet, Rahul said, "Modi ji, burning files is not going to save you. Your day of judgement is coming."

Yechury tweeted:

Hitting back, Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said lies were being peddled by the Congress president.

The building houses ministries of law, information and broadcasting, corporate affairs, chemicals and petrochemicals and human resource development.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 00:09:27 IST

