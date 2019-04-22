Fire at Crawford Market in Mumbai: Firefighters trying to douse flames at building in Kalher area; no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a building at Mumbai's Crawford Marked on Monday morning. No casualties have been reported so far in the blaze in Kalher area.

Four fire engines are at the spot to douse the flames. An ambulance is also on standby.

Officials said the level-2 fire broke out at Super Shopping Market on Abdul Rahman street behind Jumma Masjid, Mumbai Mirror reported.

According to the disaster management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the blaze started around 11.50 am, but firefighters had been able to contain it and prevent it from spreading, Hindustan Times reported.

Firefighters are still working to douse the flames.

Earlier on Monday, a massive fire was reported from a factory in Thane’s Bhiwandi.

