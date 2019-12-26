FIR against Shiv Sainiks who beat up Mumbai man, tonsured his head for criticising Uddhav Thackeray's Jamia-Jallianwala Bagh remarks

A case was registered on Wednesday against a few Shiv Sena supporters here for allegedly beating up a 33-year-old man who had written a social media post criticizing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

However, though video of the incident is available, no arrest has been made yet even three days later. Hiramani Tiwari was allegedly thrashed by Sena supporters on Sunday at his residence in Wadala Truck Terminus area. They also forcibly shaved his head. He had posted a `derogatory' comment against Thackeray after the Shiv Sena chief condemned the police action at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi.

"On 19 December, I posted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's comparison of Jamia Millia incident with Jallianwala Bagh was wrong. After that 25-30 people thrashed me and tonsured my head," Tiwari told ANI.

"I went to the police station. Police officials prepared a report that I was beaten up. But after some time, they typed a new letter and asked me to compromise. I demand strict action in the case," he said.

Video of the assault had gone viral. Local BJP workers protested outside the Wadala Truck Terminus Police Station on Wednesday evening, seeking action against the assailants.

Late at night, the police registered a case under IPC sections 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against Samadhan Jugdar, Prakash Hasbe, Satyawan, Shrikant Yadav and others, a police official said.

No arrest has been made yet, he added.

On 17 December, Thackeray had compared police action in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia to Jallianwala Bagh massacre. "What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia University is like Jallianwala Bagh. Students are like a 'Yuva bomb'. So we request the Central government to not do what they are doing with students," he had said.

Thackeray's statements came after several students were left injured after a protest against the new citizenship law turned violent in the university area earlier this month

With inputs from agencies

