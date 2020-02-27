You are here:
FIR against Prashant Kishor for plagiarising content of 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign; complainant alleges he was working on similar project

India Asian News International Feb 27, 2020 12:07:39 IST

  • The FIR has been registered under Sections 420, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, and 406, punishment for criminal breach of trust, of the Indian Penal Code.

  • The FIR against the expelled Janata Dal (United) funstionary has been registered by one Shashwat Gautam.

  • In his complaint, Gautam has alleged he was working on a similar project, which was supposed to launch sometime in future.

Patna (Bihar): A complaint has been registered against political strategist and expelled JD(U) functionary Prashant Kishor in Patna after allegations of plagiarism in his 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Patliputra Police Station.

The FIR has been registered by one Shashwat Gautam.

In his complaint, Gautam has alleged he was working on a similar project, which was supposed to launch sometime in future.

Besides Kishor, Gautam has registered the FIR against a person named Osama. He alleged that Osama was working with him on 'Bihar ki Baat' before he resigned from the job.

At the 'Baat Bihar ki' programme, held recently, Kishor had claimed that he aimed to make Bihar one of the 10 best states in the country.

