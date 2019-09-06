You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre will respond to challenges faced by all sectors

India Press Trust of India Sep 06, 2019 22:06:30 IST

  • Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government will respond to the challenges faced by all the sectors.

  • Every possible help will be extended to them, she told a press conference.

  • About revenue collection during the current financial year, she said targets have been given to the CBDT and CBIC.

Kolkata: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government will respond to the challenges faced by all the sectors.

Every possible help will be extended to them, she told a press conference. "We are looking at the challenges which the sectors are facing. We will respond to the challenges and extend every possible help," Sitharaman said to a query on the ongoing slowdown of the economy.

About revenue collection during the current financial year, she said targets have been given to the CBDT and CBIC.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 22:06:30 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores