Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre will respond to challenges faced by all sectors

Kolkata: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government will respond to the challenges faced by all the sectors.

Every possible help will be extended to them, she told a press conference. "We are looking at the challenges which the sectors are facing. We will respond to the challenges and extend every possible help," Sitharaman said to a query on the ongoing slowdown of the economy.

About revenue collection during the current financial year, she said targets have been given to the CBDT and CBIC.