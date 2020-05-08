Final year Maharashtra university exams in July, first and second year students to be promoted directly, says state education minister Uday Samant

Maharashtra education minister Uday Samant on Friday announced that first and second year students in the state will be promoted without any exams. Only those in the final year will have to sit for their Maharashtra University exams that will be held in July.

All university students in Maharashtra, except those in the final year, will be promoted to the next class without examination due to #COVID19 lockdown. The final year examinations will be held in July: State Higher & Technical Education Minister Uday Samant (File photo) pic.twitter.com/GW3W6X5FMS — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

As per a report in Times of India, the final year exams are likely to be conducted between 1 and 30 July. However, the final decision will be taken around 20 June depending upon the prevailing COVID-19 condition in the state.

According to the report, the state universities will use a 50-50 percent gradation formula to promote the students. Fifty percent weightage will be given to performances in previous years and 50 percent weightage will be given to their current year performances.

Samant’s statement comes almost a month after an expert committee was formed to create a concrete plan for the current and upcoming academic year. The committee included the vice chancellors of state universities, Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) and directors of state Common Entrance Test (CET) division, among other experts.

Sawant had on Thursday tweeted that the Committee of Vice Chancellors had presented their report to the government and it was discussed in detail with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“The Examinations for Higher and Technical Education will be declared on 08/05/2020 at 1 pm,” the education minister had posted on Thursday.

Committee of Vice Chancellors presented their report to Government today. It was discussed in detailed with Honourable Chief Minister Udhavji Thakare Saheb. The Examinations for Higher and Technical Education will be declared on 08/05/2020 at 1.00pm. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) May 7, 2020

