Final result of SSC CGL 2019 released at ssc.nic.in, check steps to download here

The final result of combined Graduate level exam 2019 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates who took the exam can check their results from the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.

Out of 8428 vacancies offered by the Commission, 7700 candidates managed to secure their place. 3285 candidates have been chosen under the General Category, 1912 under the OBC Category, 781 under the EWS Category, 1107 under the SC Category, and 615 aspirants have been shortlisted under the ST Category.

It should be noted that the detailed result of the selected and non-selected candidates has not been uploaded yet. According to the Commission’s notification, the result will be made available by 19 April. The detailed result can be checked till 6 May. To view them, candidates would just have to key in their registered ID and password then click on "Result/Marks" tab on their dashboard.

To receive more information regarding this, click here.

The final stage of the selection process which includes document verification will now take place. Candidates will be soon notified of the document verification procedure. It will be beneficial for candidates to visit the official website on a regular basis in order to stay up to date.

How to download the result? Get instructions here:

Go to the official website - ssc.nic.in

Navigate to Result tab

Next, click on the CGL 2019 result link

The final result will now be displayed on your screen

Download the result and make a copy of it for future use

To make it easier for you, here are the direct links to check results for different posts.

Result of ASSISTANT AUDIT OFFICER

Result of JSO/STAT.INVESTIGATOR GR.II

Result of posts other than AAO/JSO/STAT.INVESTIGATOR GR.II