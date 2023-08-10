'Fielding vipaksh ne organise kari lekin chauke-chakke yahi se lage': PM Modi's reply to Opposition's no-trust motion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his speech in Parliament on Thursday, the final day of deliberation regarding the no-confidence motion.

During his speech, PM Modi tore into the Opposition and said, “What kind of discussion have you done on this motion. I am seeing on social media ki ‘Aapke darbari bhi bahut dukhi hai’. Fielding Vipaksh ne organise kari lekin chauke-chakke yahi se lage’…”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, “Vipaksh ke logon ko ek secret vardaan mila hua hai ki jiska bhi yeh log bura chahenge uska bhala hi hoga.’ One such example is standing before you. ’20 saal ho gaye kya kuch nahi hua par bhala hi hota gaya..”

Launching his attack at the Opposition, PM Modi said, “Through their conduct, a few Opposition parties have proven that for them Party is above Nation. I think you don’t care about the hunger of the poor but the hunger for power is on your mind.”

He also said, “God is very kind and speaks through some medium…I believe that it’s the blessing of God that opposition has brought this motion. I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them and as a result they lost in the elections…”

“Our focus should be on the development of the country…It is the need of the hour. Our youth have the power to make dreams come true…We’ve given corruption-free govt, aspirations and opportunities to the youth of the country,” he added.

