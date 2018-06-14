'Feels nice to be back': Manohar Parrikar returns after three months in US for medical treatment

Panaji: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar returned home on Thursday more than three months after he went to the United States for medical treatment. Soon after his return, the Goa chief minister said, "It feels nice to be back."

#WATCH: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar arrives in Panaji (Goa). He was undergoing treatment for last 2 and half months in the US. pic.twitter.com/NU0W2NMD7i — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2018

He will hold the state cabinet meeting on Friday, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Parrikar, 62, has been in the US for treatment of a pancreatic ailment since March.

The chief minister first landed in Mumbai and from there, he took another flight to reach Panaji, said an official of his office.

Parrikar, after being diagnosed with the ailment, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on 15 February and was discharged on 22 February.

He returned to Goa the same day and presented the budget in the Assembly, but the session was truncated to only four days owing to his illness.

He was then admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital on 25 February after he complained of dehydration and was discharged four days later.

The chief minister went to Mumbai again on 5 March for his further check up from where he was referred to the USA.

He left for the US on 7 March.

Before leaving Goa, Parrikar had formed a cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration on governance and other issues in his absence.

He has been monitoring the affairs of the state from the US.

With inputs from PTI