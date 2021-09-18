India

'Feeling sad for Captain saab': How political class reacted on Amarinder Singh's resignation as Punjab CM

While the growing rift between Congress member Navjot Singh Sidhu and Singh made for interesting politics, it also marred the Congress’ image as a party that could not keep its politicians in line

FP Staff September 18, 2021 22:40:07 IST
File Image of Amarinder Singh.

Captain Amarinder Singh’s sudden resignation from the post of Chief Minister of Punjab came just months before Assembly elections and minutes before the crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting are sending shockwaves across the political spectrum.

While the differences that the outgoing Punjab chief minister has with state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is totally out in the open, the resignation still did come as a surprise. The political class took time to digest the news and the reaction to the fast-paced political development in Punjab came in slow and studied.

Here's how a few political leaders reacted following Singh's resignation announcement:

BJP's national head - Information and Technology Amit Malviya took a swipe at Congress leadership in the manner in which Singh was left with little choice but to resign as chief minister.

AAP's MLA Jarnail Singh blamed the whole of Congress was responsible for Punjab's plight and the resignation of the chief minister meant nothing.

 Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah pointed out that Congress could not contest BJP while there was an ongoing turmoil at home.

BJP's Tejinder Singh Bagga expressed sadness at Singh's resignation, claiming that the latter was anti-Khalistani.

This, in turn, marred Sonia Gandhi’s image as INC chief, many claiming that the high command itself was choosing to stay mum over the issue. According to Singh, when he had earlier tried to broach the topic of resignation with Sonia Gandhi over lack of faith of MLAs, particularly Sidhu, the latter had assured him that the party leadership wanted him at the helm.

Social media users were divided on the issue – some rejoiced, some rooted for Sidhu while others questioned the fate of Punjab at the hands of the political turmoil

Updated Date: September 18, 2021 22:40:13 IST

