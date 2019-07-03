Fearing inquiry into corruption cases, Chandrababu Naidu sent four MPs to BJP, alleges TRS leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday said the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandra Babu Naidu sent four Rajya Sabha MPs to BJP in a fear that his ill-deeds would come to the fore.

Earlier in June, four MPs from the Upper House—Sujana Chowdhary, CM Ramesh, Garikapati Rammohan Rao and TG Venkatesh had defected to BJP. Speaking to ANI, Yadav said: "The four MPs were close to Chandra Babu Naidu and knew about each and everything, including his financial and political condition. During Naidu's tenure, huge corruption took place and knowing that the incumbent government will conduct an inquiry and all his ill-deeds would come to the fore, he asked them to join BJP."

The minister accused Naidu of not commenting on the issue. "When I had quit the party in 2014, he took the matter to the Supreme Court. He comments on each and every issue, but did not give comments when his party leader quit this time", he said.

