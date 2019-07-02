Fearing heavy showers, Maharashtra declares public holiday in Mumbai on Tuesday; offices, schools to remain shut

Mumbai: Amid heavy downpour causing water logging at various places in the financial capital and surrounding metropolitan area, the state government has declared 2 July as a public holiday.

"In wake of the extremely heavy rainfall forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on 2nd July as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens," said BMC CPRO.

Earlier, the state government had declared 2 July as a holiday for all the government and private schools. "Would like to announce and confirm that tomorrow 2nd July 2019, has been declared as holiday, for all schools (public and private) in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Konkan areas," said Maharashtra School Education Minister Ashish Shelar.

IMD predicted, "Intermittent rain in city and suburbs, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places" for the next 24 hours. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Pravin Pardeshi has directed all the ward officer to reach their office and monitor the flood situation.

The Central railway has also suspended the movement of suburban trains, citing safety hazard. The Railways said the state government and various other agencies have been requested to run extra buses between Mumbai and Pune for intercity travellers.

