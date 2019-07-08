FCI Result 2019: Food Corporation of India declares Phase-1 result for 4103 posts, check details on fci.gov.in

FCI Result 2019| Food Corporation of India (FCI) has announced Phase-1 result online. The Phase-1 result has been released online for Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil Engineering / Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Ag II) (Hindi), Steno Grade-II, Typist (Hindi) And Assistant Grade-III (Ag III) (General Accounts, Technical, Depot).

Those candidates who appeared in the exam can check result on the official website of FCI at fci.gov.in.

FCI conducted the Phase-1 online exam 2019 from 31 May to 3 June, 2019. The result of north zone was made available online on Sunday before the results of other zones.

Steps to check the FCI Result 2019 Phase-1:

Step 1: Log on to the official website-fci.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for FCI Phase 1 Result for North Zone 2019.

Step 3: Fill in your roll number, registration number, and other details.

Step 4: Hit ‘Submit’.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive the FCI will fill 4103 vacancies available for the post of Junior Engineer, Stenographer Typist and Assistant. Those candidates who have qualified for the Phase-1 exam are now eligible to appear for the Phase-2 exam.

The FCI had released recruitment 2019 notification for 4103 JE, Steno, Typist & Assistant posts back in February 2019. The online application for the same commenced on 23 February, 2019 and concluded on 30 March, 2019.

