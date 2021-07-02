FCI AGM Admit Card 2021 released at fci.gov.in; find direct link to download hall ticket here
Applicants should note that the admit cards will be available from 1 to 18 July. The examinations for assistant general manager (Accounts/Law/Technical) and medical officer will be conducted on 17 July
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the admit cards for the Assistant General Manager (AGM) exam 2021. Candidates, who are appearing for the Category I or AGM test, can visit the official website fci.gov.in to check their hall tickets.
Applicants should note that the admit cards will be available from 1 to 18 July. The examination for Assistant General Manager (Accounts/Law/Technical) is scheduled to be held on 17 July, while the exam for Assistant General Manager (Genl. Admin) will be conducted on 18 July, this year.
Follow these steps to download FCI AGM hall ticket:
Step 1: Go to the official website fci.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Current Recruitment' link that is available on the home page
Step 3: As a new page opens, click on 'Cateogy I' tab and then on the call letter download link
Step 4: Candidates will then have to enter the login details and click on submit
Step 5: After submission, the admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Keep a hard copy for further need or reference
Find the direct link here: ibpsonline.ibps.in/fcivpcpfeb21/cloea_jul21/login.php?appid=c4db94a1fa85ca76fe4cc53403139353
The duration for the exam is 150 minutes, but candidates must be at the venue for approximately 180 minutes including the time required for logging in, collection of the call letters, and going through the instructions.
The test by the FCI will be provided in English and Hindi languages. Applicants can attempt any question at any point of time within the time allotted and all the questions will have multiple choices.
