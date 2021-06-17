Father’s Day 2021: Tips for dads to maintain work-life balance during WFH

When you have your weekly off, try not to work extra hours. Rather spend time with children who miss your attention the whole week

Father’s Day is around the corner; and this year, it will be celebrated on 20 June. It is a day to celebrate super dads, who often struggle to spend quality time with their children.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, fathers are doing their best to spend time with family. But with work from home, it is getting tough for dads to be around their loved ones.

Along with good health and wellness, a proper work-life balance is the key to keep productivity levels up.

Thus, it is important to find innovative ways to spend time with family and children to ensure all are happy.

Below are few tips to maintain work-life balance when working from home: