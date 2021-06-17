Father’s Day 2021: Five ways to celebrate with your dad during COVID-19 lockdown

To make your Father’s Day special, you can check these fun and safe activities that your Dad will love:

This year, Father’s Day will be celebrated on 20 June. The day is dedicated to recognise the immense contribution of fathers in raising children.

Like the previous year, this year too, we have to celebrate the day at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

So, to make your Father’s Day special, you can check these fun and safe activities that your Dad will love: