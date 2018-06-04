You are here:
Father shot dead for opposing eve-teasing of his daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar; culprits at large

India PTI Jun 04, 2018 11:15:11 IST

Muzaffarnagar: A 65-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by two youths for opposing their attempts to harass his daughter, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in the Rampuri area in Muzaffarnagar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ombir Singh said.

He said that a case has been registered against Kirshanpal and Vishal. They are at large and a search has been launched to nab them, the officer said.

The man was killed for protesting their eve-teasing, Singh said.

The accused are residents of the same locality as that of the victim, the SP said.


