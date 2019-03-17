Father of 3-year-old’s tuition teacher allegedly rapes minor in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 3-year-old girl in Punjabi Bagh area of the national capital.

The man has been identified as the father of the victim's tuition teacher.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "A 3-year-old girl was raped in Punjabi Bagh area allegedly by the father of the tuition teacher living in the victim's neighbourhood. The accused has been arrested."

An FIR has been registered under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

