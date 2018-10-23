Father Kuriakose Kattuthara's death: 'I have no faith in Punjab Police,' says Jose Kurian, brother of dead priest

Alappuzha: Jose Kurian, brother of Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, who was found dead on Monday, said he has no faith in Punjab Police.

Speaking to media, the brother said, "I have no faith in Punjab Police. I want to bring the body to Alappuzha and bury it. If they want to do postmortem without letting us know, is there any guarantee that it will be done without foul play?"

Father Kuriakose Kattuthara was found dead in Punjab's Jalandhar on Monday. He was the witness in the alleged Kerala nun rape case. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier in the day, the brother of the Kerala nun who had accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape, alleged that the sudden demise of Father Kattuthara is a "pre-planned murder". Speaking to ANI, the nun's brother demanded a thorough investigation into the death of Father Kattuthara.

Bishop Mulakkal was released from Kottayam jail on 16 October, a day after being granted conditional bail. Bishop Mulakkal is facing allegations of repeatedly raping a nun of his own congregation, a charge that he denies.