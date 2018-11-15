Fashion designer Mala Lakhani, domestic help killed in Delhi's Vasant Kunj Enclave; three including boutique tailor held

A woman and her domestic help were found murdered at her residence in Vasant Kunj Enclave of southwest Delhi, police said Thursday.

The victims have been identified as 53-year-old fashion designer Mala Lakhani and her 50-year-old domestic help Bahadur, a senior police officer said. Lakhani ran a boutique in New Delhi's Green Park.

As per a report from NDTV, the prime accused Rahul Anwar, who worked as a tailor in the boutique, surrendered to the police at 3 am along with two of his relatives, Rehmat and Wasim. Police suspect a robbery motive behind the murder.

Anwar was caught while he was fleeing with cash and jewellery in Lakhani's car, The Times of India reported.

As per the report, Anwar told the police that he called the victim to the workshop to show her some designs at around 11 pm, and then stabbed her. Bahadur witnessed her stabbing and tried to stop Anwar, but was also killed in the process.

The Vasant Kunj (south) Police Station was informed in the early hours of Thursday following which a team rushed to the spot.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said, adding further investigation is in progress.

More details are awaited.

With inputs from PTI