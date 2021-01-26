Farmer Tractor Rally LIVE Updates: Protesters reach Red Fort; cops deploy tear gas at ITO in Central Delhi

Farmers Protests: According to media reports, some police personnel were beaten by the protesting farmers in the ITO area of the National Capital. The protesters had also vandalised a DTC bus earlier

Auto refresh feeds

Thousands of farmers knocked down police barricades and entered Delhi on foot Tuesday morning amid huge police presence ahead of a tractor rally. Tear gas shells were fired by policemen to stop the protesters in some parts of the city.

Protestors at Karnal bypass break police barricading to enter Delhi as farmers tractor rally is underway in the National Capital against Centre's farm laws.

According to officials, security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes.

Protesting farmers were baton-charged and tear gas shells were fired by policemen as chaos unfolded near borders of the National Capital.

The entry and exit gates of Indraprastha metro station and all stations on the Green Line have been the shut, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday.

An official said that police personnel used tear gas on groups of farmers coming from the Singhu border point to disperse them after they tried to hold their march on Outer Ring Road.

At Delhi's Mukarba Chowk, security personnel used tear gas on groups of farmers as they tried to break barricades and cemented barriers with tractors.

A clash broke out between police and protesting farmers after the latter reached ITO in the National Capital and tried to move towards Delhi. The protesters were seen chasing police personnel with sticks. The police force also resorted to lathicharge and fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd.

According to media reports, some police personnel were thrashed by the protesting farmers in the ITO area of the National Capital. The protesters had also vandalised a DTC bus earlier. Meanwhile, the protesters have reached outside the Red Fort.

Thousands of farmers knocked down police barricades and entered Delhi on foot Tuesday morning amid huge police presence ahead of a tractor rally. Tear gas shells were fired by policemen to stop the protesters in some parts of the city.

#WATCH Protestors at Karnal bypass break police barricading to enter Delhi as farmers tractor rally is underway in the national capital #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/pzfJs6Ioef

Protestors at Karnal bypass break police barricading to enter Delhi as farmers tractor rally is underway in the National Capital against Centre's farm laws.

According to officials, security personnel tried to convince the farmers that they have been given permission to hold their tractor parade in Delhi after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes.

Protesting farmers were baton-charged and tear gas shells were fired by policemen as chaos unfolded near borders of the National Capital.

The entry and exit gates of Indraprastha metro station and all stations on the Green Line have been the shut, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday.

An official said that police personnel used tear gas on groups of farmers coming from the Singhu border point to disperse them after they tried to hold their march on Outer Ring Road.

At Delhi's Mukarba Chowk, security personnel used tear gas on groups of farmers as they tried to break barricades and cemented barriers with tractors.

A clash broke out between police and protesting farmers after the latter reached ITO in the National Capital and tried to move towards Delhi. The protesters were seen chasing police personnel with sticks. The police force also resorted to lathicharge and fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd.

According to media reports, some police personnel were thrashed by the protesting farmers in the ITO area of the National Capital. The protesters had also vandalised a DTC bus earlier. Meanwhile, the protesters have reached outside the Red Fort.

Farmer Tractor Rally LATEST Updates: According to media reports, some police personnel were beaten by the protesting farmers in the ITO area of the National Capital. The protesters had also vandalised a DTC bus earlier.

Violence continued at ITO in central Delhi with protesters being seen chasing police personnel with sticks. The cops resorted to lathicharge and fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd.

In view of the farmers tractor march in Delhi, some of the stations along the green line that have been shut are - Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan, Ghevra, Mundka Industrial Area, Mundka, Rajdhani Park, Nangloi Railway Station and Nangloi.

At Delhi's Mukarba Chowk, security personnel used tear gas on groups of farmers as they tried to break barricades and cemented barriers with tractors.

Groups of farmers camping at Singhu and Tikri border points of the National Capital broke through police barricades Tuesday morning as they attempted to enter the city to carry out a tractor rally.

The Delhi Police resorted to lathicharge and tear gas at the Singhu border after protesting farmers breached barricades set up to thwart them from entering the National Capital.

The police had given farmers permission to enter the city after the official Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

Groups of protesting farmers camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points of the national capital broke police barricades on Tuesday morning to force their way into the city, much ahead of the time they were granted permission by Delhi Police for their tractor parade.

Tractors bearing flags could be seen, along with men and women dancing on dhols, and locals on both sides of the road showering petals on cavalcades, as security personnel tried to convince farmers to stick to the decided plan of holding the tractor parade after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath.

Farmers also marched on foot in large numbers holding flags of different farmer unions and raising slogans. Some were seen riding motorcycles and horses. People also perched atop their tractors and raised slogans and sang revolutionary songs.

Locals were also seen distributing food and water bottles to the protesting farmers who were part of the march.

A senior police officer who was at the spot said that a group of farmers entered the national capital after breaking the barricades.

"As per agreement, they were supposed to start their parade at the time specified but they forcefully entered Delhi and are currently peacefully sitting at Mukarba Chowk. They are supposed to head towards Bawana side as per the route but they are adamant that they want to go towards Outer Ring Road.

"The situation is peaceful and we are trying to convince them to go towards the designated route at the specified time, he said.

On Sunday, Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally after the annual Republic Day parade. The protesters were told they can't disrupt the celebrations at Rajpath even as the farmers insisted their parade will be "peaceful".

"But some groups of farmers did not relent and started moving towards the Outer Ring Road breaking police barricades," an official said.

A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

He said the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha's tractor parade will start as scheduled after police give farmers way. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Monday announced that they would hold their march on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road on Republic Day.

The protesting unions have also announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is being presented, to press for their demands, including a repeal of the three new agriculture laws.

Heavy security has been deployed in view of the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' that will move into Delhi from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points.

Patrolling has been intensified at power substations in Delhi following a threat from the banned Sikhs for Justice outfit to disrupt the city's supply during the Republic Day celebrations.

An official said around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain vigil. Facial recognition systems have also been set up at vantage points for suspect identification, the official said.

The security personnel are keeping a hawk-eyed vigil over Rajpath, where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the occasion along with other dignitaries and thousands of people.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been campaing at several Delhi border points since 28 November, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.