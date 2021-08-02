Khan completed Class 12 from Government Higher Secondary School, Razloo Kund, and then went on to pursue Bachelor of Arts degree from Government Degree College Anantnag in 2016

The story of a farmer's son from Jammu and Kashmir, who has cleared the Indian Economic Services (IES) examination, has gained widespread appreciation on social media. Tanveer Ahmad Khan from Kulgam district has successfully cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam and has been ranked second on the merit list.

Khan, who started his preparation for the exam during the COVID-19 pandemic while pursuing M.Phil, cleared it on his first attempt. Khan’s father who is a farmer also used to travel to Kolkata in winters and worked as a seasonal rickshaw puller, according to reports.

Khan said that he worked hard and considered his first attempt as the last one. He added that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir can excel in every field suggesting that they should look for alternate careers than the conventional ones.

Khan completed Class 12 from Government Higher Secondary School, Razloo Kund, according to PTI. He then pursued Bachelor of Arts degree from Government Degree College Anantnag in 2016.

Khan added that he confined himself to the room during the COVID-19 pandemic and prepared for the IES exam. The successful candidate also said that he did not let COVID-19 impact his schedule of studies.

Khan appreciated the government for introducing reforms in education. He added that the government should focus on bringing in a full-fledged faculty, establishing research centres and should give priority to subjects that are opted less.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha congratulated Khan for clearing the IES 2020 examination.