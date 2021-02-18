Farmers' ‘rail roko’ protest LIVE updates: Rewari-Sri Ganganagar train cancelled in Rajasthan; protesters climb atop train in Jaipur

Farmers’ ‘rail roko’ protest LIVE updates: A case was registered against three, including labour activist Nitin Pawar, for unauthorisedly crossing the railway tracks and raising slogans

There were reports that farmers at Kurukshetra in Haryana climbed on the locomotive of the Gita Jayanti Express train, which was stationary at that time. "The train was scheduled to leave from the Kurukshetra station after 3 pm," a railway official in Kurukshetra said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions which is spearheading the protest, last week had announced the nationwide rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the legislations and had said that the agitation will be from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Farmers on Thursday sat on railway tracks at many places in Punjab and Haryana as part of the 'rail roko' protest against the Centre's new agri laws, with officials stopping trains at stations as a precautionary measure.

In Raichur, Belagavi and Davangere, protesters were arrested, the report added. In Bengaluru, the agitation was led by farmer-leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar but there was no great impact.

The agitation reportedly took place in Yeshwanthpur Railway station in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Raichur, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Davangere, Hubballi-Dharwad, Koppal and Kolar. The agitators tried in vain to storm into the railway station to stop the trains.

The call for a nationwide rail-roko campaign by the farmer-leaders in Delhi against the Centre's farm laws evoked a mixed response in Karnataka. In Bengaluru, the protest was low-key but there was a good turnout of protesters in Raichur, Belagavi and Davangere, PTI reported.

The officials said that the movement of trains is likely to be delayed because of the farmers' rail blockade. Train services will be resumed after following due security protocols once the agitation is over, they said.

The Ferozepur division of the Northern Railways has decided to halt trains at stations so that passengers face less inconvenience during the 'rail roko' protest.

Security has been tightened in both Haryana and Punjab with personnel of the government railway police and the state police forces being deployed.

Four trains were scheduled to pass from Ambala between 12 to 4 pm, railway officials said.

Meanwhile, there have been no cancellations of trains in the Ambala division of the state, PTI reported. Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala Division, GM Singh said that no train has been cancelled in view of the 'rail roko' agitation.

In Haryana, the Haryana Police has deployed its staff in large numbers near the protest sites and at various railway stations, in addition to the deployment of the railway police personnel.

"Jhelum Express passed the station in the morning, and no train arrived after that," the police officer said. He added that approximately 100 personnel drawn from the local police and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been deployed at the railway station to respond to any eventuality during the agitation.

The Narela railway station in Delhi was witness to an unusual sight on Thursday — a hundred-odd police personnel and about 20 people dotted its platforms but none was expecting a train anytime soon. With farmers blocking tracks in different parts of Punjab and Haryana as part of their 'rail roko' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws, not a single train arrived at the Narela station post noon. According to a senior police officer, the trains scheduled to arrive at Narela were stopped by the protesting farmers in Haryana's Sonepat.

"The case against them was registered under relevant sections of the Railway Act," the official said

The protesters blocked the Koyna Express and shouted slogans by standing in front of the train, he said. A Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said that a case was registered against three activists, including Pawar, for unauthorisedly coming on the railway platform, crossing the railway tracks and raising slogans.

Members of various organisations and political parties on Thursday held a 'rail roko' agitation at the Pune railway station on Thursday. Labour welfare activist Nitin Pawar said that members of political parties like the Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, Janata Dal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), took part in the rail roko agitation in Pune.

The rail roko protest, called for by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday, wound down peacefully in Haryana's Palwal city, The Indian Express reported.

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union showered flower petals on police personnel and offered them sweets during the farmers' 'rail roko' protest on Thursday.

Farmers staged demonstrations on tracks at several places. They stopped a train in Jaipur and climbed on its engine. When RPF personnel dissuaded them, they sat on tracks. Looking at the agitation near Malakhera, a train was halted at the Rajgarh station by the railway authorities.

The Rewari-Sri Ganganagar special train was cancelled due to the farmers' "rail roko" agitation, said chief spokesperson of the North-Western Railway, Gaurav Gaur. He, however, said the protest by farmers was largely symbolic and claimed that not much impact was seen in the areas under the North-Western Railway.

A train was cancelled and a few others were delayed as farmers squatted on tracks as part of their agitation against the Centre's farm laws in Rajasthan on Thursday.

Four trains were scheduled to pass from Ambala between 12 to 4 pm, railway officials said.

Near Atoha village in Palwal, the farmers' 'rail roko' program culminates peacefully as protestors vacate the railway line and begin moving back to their protest site. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/r5KYFgZ5bk

In Punjab, protesters sat on tracks at many places on the Delhi-Ludhiana-Amritsar railway route, officials said.

Farmers blocked the Jalandhar Cantt-Jammu railway track in Jalandhar and in Mohali district also farmers blocked a rail track, they said.

In Haryana, protesting farmers, including women, squatted on rail tracks at many places, including in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Panchkula and Fatehabad (Bhattu Kalan) districts, the officials said.

On the Ambala-Delhi railway section, a group of farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader from Ambala, Gulab Singh, squatted on a rail track at Shahpur village, about 2 kilometres from the Ambala Cantt station.

"Our protest will continue in a peaceful manner till the farm laws are repealed," Bhartiya Kisan Union leader from Ambala Gulab Singh Manakpur said.

In Haryana, besides railway police personnel, the Haryana Police has deployed its staff in large numbers near the protest sites and at various railway stations.

Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala Division, G M Singh said that no train has been cancelled in view of the 'rail roko' agitation. Four trains were scheduled to pass from Ambala between 12 to 4 pm, railway officials said.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) members will block railway tracks at 22 places, including at Nabha, Mansa, Barnala, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Jalandhar and Tarn Taran, in Punjab, the organisation's general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.