Farmers' protest: Traffic diversions in parts of Delhi, two metro stations near Tikri border shut

The Shiromani Akali Dal had given a call to take out a march starting from Gurdwara Talab Ganj Sahib to Parliament House against the 'anti-farmer' laws passed by the Centre

In view of a protest march organised by members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) against the Centre's farm laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday alerted commuters about the closure of specific roads and suggested diversions to avoid any inconvenience.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police informed about the closure of roads at the Jharoda Kalan border and suggested commuters refrain from using these routes in view of the farmers' movement.

Two Delhi Metro stations near Tikri border with Haryana, one of the sites of the ongoing farmers' protests, were also closed owing to security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

The two stations in Haryana — Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh City — fall on the Green Line of the network.

The DMRC tweeted to alert commuters:

Security Update Entry/exit for Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Bahadurgarh City have been closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) September 17, 2021

A senior police officer said, "Members of Shiromani Akali Dal have gathered at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj on Friday morning in view of a protest march organised by them against the farm laws."

The SAD under the leadership of its President Sukhbir Singh Badal had given a call to take out a march starting from Gurdwara Talab Ganj Sahib to Parliament House against the "anti-farmer" laws passed by the Central government.

Due to a demonstration called by farmers to assemble at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, police pickets have been placed in precaution at different areas in the national capital while traffic is being released after vehicles have been checked, a senior traffic police officer said.

Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal takes out a protest march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament building on the completion of one year of the Centre's three farm laws pic.twitter.com/MV0x0ZTRur — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

The protesters had given a call for a march from Gurudarwa Rakab Ganj to Parliament to oppose the Centre's new farm laws.

Annadatas work hard to feed us, and Akali Dal won't let BJP succeed in its anti-farmer agenda. Today, thousands of people will be marching from Gurudwara Sri Rakabganj Sahib to the Parliament House as a show of public will against the anti-farmer laws. #KhatirKisaniDatteAkali pic.twitter.com/7t3I60qteI — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) September 17, 2021

"Gurdwara Rakabganj Road, RML Hospital, GPO, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg will be full due to the farmers' movement. Please refrain from using these routes," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted in Hindi.

"Jharoda Kalan border both the roads have been closed by barricading dye to the farmers' movement, please refrain from using this route," another tweet mentioned.

According to police, the road from Sardar Patel Marg to Dhaula Kuan has been closed for traffic due to the farmers' movement.

"The traffic coming from Gurgaon to Sadar Patel Marg and the traffic coming from Narayan to loop has also been diverted towards Ring Road Moti Bagh, the traffic will remain heavy," the traffic police said in another tweet.

Traffic going from Pusa roundabout towards Shankar Road has also been diverted towards Pusa Road, the traffic police said.

With inputs from PTI