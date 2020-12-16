Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: SC to hear plea seeking immediate removal of protesters from several border points of Delhi today

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: The farmers will completely block another key border point - the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida in Uttar Pradesh - on Wednesday

Bharatiya Kisan Union President Jagjit Singh Dallewala has said the farmers’ unions will make the government repeal the three agricultural laws. The farmers’ agitation near Delhi entered the 21st day on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is expected to hear a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to remove the farmers protesting near Delhi.

The farmers will completely block another key border point - the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida in Uttar Pradesh - on Wednesday.

The students also staged a protest and extended their full support to farmers agitating against the laws at various Delhi border points since the last week of November.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene in farm laws issue and demanded that the legislations be revoked.

These legislators along with another Independent MLA, Sombir Sangwan, and a JJP MLA, Jogi Ram Sihag, who has been vocal on farmers' issues, met in Panchkula in the afternoon, before the meeting with the chief minister.

Four Independent MLAs from Haryana met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday evening and urged that the deadlock between protesting farmers and the Centre over the new agri laws be resolved at the earliest.

The farmers started their protest against the new laws on 26 November .

As the ongoing farmers' protest against new farm laws continued for 21st day, the Supreme Court will hear a plea on Wednesday seeking immediate removal of protesting farmers who have blocked several border points of Delhi by sitting for agitation on the roads.

A faction of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) called BKU(A) on Tuesday announced that they will "completely block the Chilla border" on Wednesday to press their demands for repealing the three farm laws.

Yadav alleged that the BJP only misleads people. "Had it believed in democratic values, it would not have resorted to barbaric lathicharge on peaceful protestors. By sending 'samajwadis' to jail for supporting farmers, it has done illegal and undemocratic work," he added.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that instead of listening to farmers, the BJP government was "defaming" their protests against the Centre's new reform laws.

Expressing grief over the death of five farmers, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the state government will provide assistance to the families of deceased farmers as well as take care of treatment of all the injured.

Four Punjab farmers returning from protest sites near Delhi borders were killed in two separate road accidents on Tuesday. One more farmer died of heart attack in Delhi.

Farmers' groups have written to Agriculture Ministry secretary Vivek Agarwal, asking the government to stop discrediting their protests and give equal importance to all unions in discussions, India Today reported.

Saddened to learn of demise of our 5 farmers. Labh Singh Ji & Gurpreet Singh of Patiala met with an accident in Karnal, Sukhdev Singh & Deep Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib near Mohali, & Makkhan Khan of Moga who died of a heart attack in Delhi. (1/2)

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border on Tuesday, farmer leaders said the fight over the new farm laws has reached a stage where they are "determined to win it no matter what".

This came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the agriculture reforms are exactly what the farmers’ bodies and the Opposition parties wanted. The prime minister once again reiterated his support for the three contentious farm laws and accused Opposition parties of misleading the protesting farmers.

Modi’s comments came as the protesting farmers camped out near Delhi for the 20th straight day on Tuesday. They remain adamant on the demand that the Centre repeal the three laws. The government has time and again made it clear that would not scrap the farm laws, but is willing to make amendments.

'Will make govt repeal laws'

Hardening their stance on the three new agri laws, farmer leaders Tuesday said they will "make" the government repeal these legislations, and asserted their fight has reached a stage where they are "determined" to win it no matter what.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border, farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal said, "The government is saying ''we won't repeal these laws'', we are saying we will make you do it."

"The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what," he said.

AMU students extend support to protesting farmers

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene in farm laws issue and demanded that the legislations be revoked.

The students also staged a protest and extended their full support to farmers agitating against the laws at various Delhi border points since the last week of November.

AMU students, including former leaders of the students' union, also observed "Black Day" at the campus to mark the same day last year when about 50 students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) had been injured in police action.

They also held a a candle light march and handed over a memorandum to senior university officials, which was addressed to the President, demanding immediate repeal of the farm laws and the CAA.