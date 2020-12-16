Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: SC to hear plea seeking immediate removal of protesters from several border points of Delhi today

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: The farmers will completely block another key border point - the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida in Uttar Pradesh - on Wednesday
Supporters of the protesting farmers marched in Kolkata on 12 Dec. AP
Farmers Protest LATEST Updates: The farmers will completely block another key border point - the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida in Uttar Pradesh - on Wednesday.
Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border on Tuesday, farmer leaders said the fight over the new farm laws has reached a stage where they are "determined to win it no matter what".
This came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the agriculture reforms are exactly what the farmers’ bodies and the Opposition parties wanted. The prime minister once again reiterated his support for the three contentious farm laws and accused Opposition parties of misleading the protesting farmers.
Modi’s comments came as the protesting farmers camped out near Delhi for the 20th straight day on Tuesday. They remain adamant on the demand that the Centre repeal the three laws. The government has time and again made it clear that would not scrap the farm laws, but is willing to make amendments.
'Will make govt repeal laws'
Hardening their stance on the three new agri laws, farmer leaders Tuesday said they will "make" the government repeal these legislations, and asserted their fight has reached a stage where they are "determined" to win it no matter what.
Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border, farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal said, "The government is saying ''we won't repeal these laws'', we are saying we will make you do it."
"The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what," he said.
AMU students extend support to protesting farmers
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene in farm laws issue and demanded that the legislations be revoked.
The students also staged a protest and extended their full support to farmers agitating against the laws at various Delhi border points since the last week of November.
AMU students, including former leaders of the students' union, also observed "Black Day" at the campus to mark the same day last year when about 50 students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) had been injured in police action.
They also held a a candle light march and handed over a memorandum to senior university officials, which was addressed to the President, demanding immediate repeal of the farm laws and the CAA.