live

Farmers' Protest LIVE updates: 'Relay hunger strike' begins at all protest sites along Delhi's borders with Haryana and UP

Farmers' Protest LIVE updates: Farmers on Monday began a day-long 'relay hunger strike' at all sites of protest on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh

FP Staff December 21, 2020 11:14:19 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Farmers' Protest LIVE updates: 'Relay hunger strike' begins at all protest sites along Delhi's borders with Haryana and UP

Farmers' strike. File Photo/PTI

Highlights

10:50 (ist)

Farmers start day-long 'relay' hunger strike

Intensifying their agitation against the Centre''s new agri laws, farmers began their day-long ''relay'' hunger strike on a chilly Monday morning at all sites of protest on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Protesting farmers will participate in the hunger strike in batches and the first has 11 members, according to farmer leaders.

Thousands of agriculturists, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the laws for the last over four weeks at various border points of Delhi and demanding that the legislations be repealed.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav had on Sunday said, "Farmers will begin a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the new agri laws. It will be started by a team of 11 members at protests sites here, including the Singhu border."

He also urged "everyone at all protest sites across the nation to participate in the same".

PTI
09:50 (ist)

Protesters set up 'Neki ki Deewar' at Ghazipur border

Protesters at Delhi's Ghazipur border have refashioned a wall as a 'Neki ki Deewar', where people can donate essential items that the farmers need. "The idea is to ensure all our farmer brothers and sisters are well equipped to be a part of the protest and keep themselves warm in Delhi's harsh weather," News18 quoted Survinder Kisan, one of the protesters at Ghazipur border, as saying.

09:02 (ist)

Will quit politics if MSP is abolished, says Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured protesters that minimum support prices for agricultural produce will remain. News18 quoted him as saying that if anyone tries to abolish it, he will 'leave politics.'

08:34 (ist)

Govt invites farmers' unions for next round of talks

The government on Sunday asked protesting farmer unions to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments in the new agri laws and choose a convenient date for the next round of talks so that the ongoing agitation could end at the earliest.

In a letter to 40 union leaders, Union Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said the Centre is making all efforts with "an open heart" to find an appropriate solution to resolve all the concerns raised by farmers.

Previous five rounds of talks between the government and the unions have failed to break the deadlock with the farmers insisting on repeal of the three laws and camping at various border points of Delhi for over three weeks now.


PTI
08:05 (ist)

Farmers from 20 districts to converge at Nashik

An article in The Hindu has quoted All India Kisan Sabha's national president Ashok Dhawale as saying that 'thousands of farmers' from 20 districts of Maharashtra will converge at Nashik on 21 December and then proceed towards Delhi.

08:00 (ist)

Farmers from Maharashtra to organise 'vehicle march' to Delhi

Farmers from Maharashtra will organise a vehicle march from Nashik to Delhi on Monday, in an agitation which is expected to crank up further pressure on the Central government.

The Centre, already caught in a bind over the protests, faces the prospect of farmers from Maharashtra joining their counterparts from northern states in Delhi in an agitation that continues to gather steam.

Read full article here

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Dec 21, 2020 - 10:50 (IST)

Farmers start day-long 'relay' hunger strike

Intensifying their agitation against the Centre''s new agri laws, farmers began their day-long ''relay'' hunger strike on a chilly Monday morning at all sites of protest on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Protesting farmers will participate in the hunger strike in batches and the first has 11 members, according to farmer leaders.

Thousands of agriculturists, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against the laws for the last over four weeks at various border points of Delhi and demanding that the legislations be repealed.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav had on Sunday said, "Farmers will begin a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all sites of protest against the new agri laws. It will be started by a team of 11 members at protests sites here, including the Singhu border."

He also urged "everyone at all protest sites across the nation to participate in the same".

PTI

Dec 21, 2020 - 10:35 (IST)

'Shutting down union's FB page won't hide BJP govt's anti-farmer face': Jaiveer Shergill

On Sunday, the Facebook page of a farmers' union was briefly shut down over alleged violation of 'community standards.' The page was subsequently restored. Reacting to this, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill wrote on Twitter:

Dec 21, 2020 - 09:50 (IST)

Protesters set up 'Neki ki Deewar' at Ghazipur border

Protesters at Delhi's Ghazipur border have refashioned a wall as a 'Neki ki Deewar', where people can donate essential items that the farmers need. "The idea is to ensure all our farmer brothers and sisters are well equipped to be a part of the protest and keep themselves warm in Delhi's harsh weather," News18 quoted Survinder Kisan, one of the protesters at Ghazipur border, as saying.

Dec 21, 2020 - 09:02 (IST)

Will quit politics if MSP is abolished, says Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured protesters that minimum support prices for agricultural produce will remain. News18 quoted him as saying that if anyone tries to abolish it, he will 'leave politics.'

Dec 21, 2020 - 08:39 (IST)

Part of Chilla border route open for traffic, says Delhi Police

Dec 21, 2020 - 08:34 (IST)

Govt invites farmers' unions for next round of talks

The government on Sunday asked protesting farmer unions to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments in the new agri laws and choose a convenient date for the next round of talks so that the ongoing agitation could end at the earliest.

In a letter to 40 union leaders, Union Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said the Centre is making all efforts with "an open heart" to find an appropriate solution to resolve all the concerns raised by farmers.

Previous five rounds of talks between the government and the unions have failed to break the deadlock with the farmers insisting on repeal of the three laws and camping at various border points of Delhi for over three weeks now.


PTI

Dec 21, 2020 - 08:05 (IST)

Farmers from 20 districts to converge at Nashik

An article in The Hindu has quoted All India Kisan Sabha's national president Ashok Dhawale as saying that 'thousands of farmers' from 20 districts of Maharashtra will converge at Nashik on 21 December and then proceed towards Delhi.

Dec 21, 2020 - 08:00 (IST)

Farmers from Maharashtra to organise 'vehicle march' to Delhi

Farmers from Maharashtra will organise a vehicle march from Nashik to Delhi on Monday, in an agitation which is expected to crank up further pressure on the Central government.

The Centre, already caught in a bind over the protests, faces the prospect of farmers from Maharashtra joining their counterparts from northern states in Delhi in an agitation that continues to gather steam.

Read full article here

Farmers' Protest LIVE updates: Farmers on Monday began a day-long 'relay hunger strike' at all sites of protest on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh

The government has asked protesting farmer unions to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments in the new agri laws

Farmers from Maharashtra will organise a vehicle march from Nashik to Delhi on Monday, in an agitation which is expected to crank up further pressure on the Central government.

The Centre, penning a letter to farmers unions on Sunday, invited them for the next round of talks at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan and asked them to choose a date as per their convenience, according to several media reports.

As per The Economic Times , the letter from the agriculture ministry to farmer leader Darshan Pal and all other farmer leaders who were part of earlier talks, stated, "Please inform us of your remaining concerns and inform us of a date convenient to you for a meeting at Vigyan Bhawan so that a solution can be arrived at and the present agitation ends soon."

He said the Centre is making all efforts to find appropriate solution to resolve all the issues raised by the farmers with an open mind. Previous five rounds of formal talks between the government and 40 farmer unions have failed to break the deadlock with the farmers insisting on repeal of the Centre's three laws.

The farmers' protest against the Centre's three agriculture-related laws entered its 25th day on Sunday with Home Minister Amit Shah stating that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar would likely meet farmer unions agitating at the borders of the National Capital in a day or two and cultivators upping the ante by declaring that they will observe a day-long hunger strike on Monday at all protest sites.

Farmers further vowed to halt toll collections on Haryana highways from 25 to 27 December.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, addressing a press conference at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border, said the protest "will be started by a team of 11 members at protests sites here, including the Singhu border" and added that "we appeal to everyone at all protest sites across the nation to participate in the same".

Yadav claimed that protesters are being threatened by the Haryana government. "This is against the direction of the Supreme Court. I urge them to stop harassing farmers," Yadav said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday had said that the farmers' agitation should be allowed to continue "without impediment" and this court will not "interfere" with it as the right to protest is a fundamental right. It had also put a sole caveat that there should not be any breach of peace either by farmers or police.

While announcing the next move by protesting farmers after their hunger strike, farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dalewala said farmers will halt toll collection on highways in Haryana from 25 to 27 December.

'Beat thalis during Mann ki Baat'

Leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said they would reach out to the NDA constituents to urge them to compel the BJP to withdraw the three legislations and also asked people to clang utensils on 27 December during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” radio address as a mark of protest, reported The Hindu. 

Farmer leader and senior BKU member Rakesh Tikait, who was also part of the press conference, said that farmers protesting the new agri laws will celebrate Kisan Diwas on 23 December and "we request people to not cook lunch for a day".

Earlier in the day, cultivators in Punjab and Haryana observed 'Shradhanjali Diwas' on Sunday to pay homage to their brethren who died during the ongoing agitation and lit candles in their memory. Farmers' bodies have claimed that over 30 farmers participating in the stir have died so far due to different reasons including heart attack and in road accidents.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) also wrote to various traders' unions requesting their support to the ongoing farmers' agitation.

Meanwhile22-year-old Punjab farmer, who retur

Updated Date: December 21, 2020 11:22:11 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Farmers' Protest Updates: Modi urges 'all farmers' to read Tomar's letter supporting farm laws
India

Farmers' Protest Updates: Modi urges 'all farmers' to read Tomar's letter supporting farm laws

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: In his tweet, the prime minister also requested citizens to circulate the letter reiterating the govt's stand as widely as possible

Farmers Protest Updates: Farmers’ interest always Modi government’s 'top priority' says JP Nadda as agitation enters 21st day
India

Farmers Protest Updates: Farmers’ interest always Modi government’s 'top priority' says JP Nadda as agitation enters 21st day

Farmers Protest Updates: Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders is an "exception" and "limited to one state".

Farmers' protest Updates: Agri laws will lead to inflation, says Kejriwal; BKU (Bhanu) leader starts indefinite fast
India

Farmers' protest Updates: Agri laws will lead to inflation, says Kejriwal; BKU (Bhanu) leader starts indefinite fast

Farmers' protest Updates: The Delhi chief minister, who earlier joined AAP leaders, MLAs and volunteers at the party office in observing a day-long fast, alleged that the new farm laws are "anti-farmer and anti-aam aadmi" and are aimed at benefiting a few capitalists