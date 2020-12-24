Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over farm laws, says no democracy in India, only 'in imagination'

13:25 (ist)

Farmers Protest LATEST Updates

Farmers will not return until laws are taken back, says Rahul Gandhi

"The farmers would not return till these laws are taken back. The government should convene a joint session of Parliament and repeal these laws," Rahul Gandhi told reporters after meeting the president.

He said all the opposition parties are standing with the farmers. He alleged that the way the laws were passed without any discussion, consultations, they need to be withdrawn.

"'We three people went to the president, but took the voice of farmers to the president, by taking 2 crore signatures of farmers," he said, adding that "the farmers are in pain and are also dying, the prime minister will have to listen to them."

If the prime minister does not take these laws back, the country will suffer, he claimed. "Anyone trying to take power from Modi will be dubbed as anti-national," he alleged.

Gandhi further alleged that only three-four people are running the system and said the party is fighting this.

"It is an assault on the idea of India. The government is stopping our MPs from moving out of our office...There is no democracy in India, it is only in imagination, not in reality," he charged.