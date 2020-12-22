live

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Ghazipur border shut; traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad diverted

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Protesting farmers on Tuesday blocked the Delhi-Ghaziabad border completely. Traffic from Delhi towards Ghazipur and Ghaziabad on Delhi-Meerut Expressway was affected as both side carriageways were closed for traffic

FP Staff December 22, 2020 13:37:11 IST
Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Ghazipur border shut; traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad diverted

Highlights

13:31 (ist)

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates

Shiv Sena takes dig at PM over gurdwara visit amid farmers' stir

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday wondered what will be the outcome of the ongoing farmers' protest after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a gurdwara and sought inspiration from Guru Tegh Bahadur, whose followers are among those protesters.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' was referring to Modi's visit on Sunday to Gurdwara Rakabganj in Delhi where he paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice.

Guru Teg Bahadur, whose death anniversary was observed on Saturday, was cremated at the Gurdwara Rakabganj.

Thousands of farmers, including Sikhs, have been protesting near the Delhi borders since 26 November against the Modi government's three new farm laws.

-PTI
12:56 (ist)

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates

Politics can wait, development cannot: PM

In his address at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Politics can wait, but development cannot". Without naming anyone, he said development should not be seen through the political prism. "People spreading negativity can be seen everywhere," he said without elaborating. His remarks assume significance in the background of the nearly month-long farmers' protest against three farm laws enacted by the Centre. "There is need to have a common ground to build a new India, that (ground) is Atmanirbhar Bharat, he said.

-PTI
12:49 (ist)

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates

Farmers queue up to register for blood donation camp

Several protesting farmers queued up here at the Singhu border on Monday to register their names for a blood donation camp set up by a Ludhiana-based NGO, reports PTI.

More than 240 protesting farmers have so far donated blood at the camp, which began on Sunday and has been set up by Rehras Sewa Society.

A four-member team of the NGO, along with nine members of the blood bank, started their camp here at the Singhu border on Sunday around 10.30 am and by 5 pm, 190 farmers had donated blood.
11:26 (ist)

Protesting farmers block Delhi-Ghaziabad border

"Ghazipur border closed for traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad. It was already closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. Traffic diverted from Nizammudin Khattha, Akshardham and Ghazipur Chowk for onward journey via Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra," said Additional CP Traffic, Outer Range, Delhi.
11:02 (ist)

Protesters block Ghazipur border

Protesting farmers block Ghazipur (Delhi-Ghaziabad) border on Tuesday. Traffic from Delhi towards Ghazipur and Ghaziabad on Delhi-Meerut Expressway affected as both side carriageways are shut for traffic, ANI reported.
10:58 (ist)

Punjab farm agent to shut shops for 4 days in protest against IT raids

Commission agents known as Arhtiyas in Punjab will keep their shops shut for four days from Tuesday in protest against income tax raids allegedly conducted to intimidate them for supporting the farmers' stir against the centre's agriculture laws, according to a body representing them.

The Federation of Arhtiyas said income tax raids have been conducted on the premises of six commission agents in the past a few days.

"We have decided to shut our shops for four days to protest the action of the Income Tax Department against arhtiyas," said Vijay Kalra, president of the federation.
10:06 (ist)

Will take more than a month to resolve issues: BKU's Rakesh Tikait

"We have not received any meeting invitation from agriculture minister yet. Farmers have decided they won't go back till govt takes back all three farm laws. It will take more than a month to resolve all issues. Govt will come to us," said Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.
10:03 (ist)

Farmers from Maharashtra leave for Delhi to join protests

Thousands of farmers from Maharashtra on Monday left for Delhi from Nashik to join the ongoing agitation by cultivators seeking the repeal of three agri laws passed by the Centre.

The farmers, who started off in private vehicles, were led by leaders of the Kisan Sabha. Before proceeding to Delhi in afternoon, the farmers burnt effigies of Central leaders.

A Kisan Sabha leader said farmers from 21 districts in Maharashtra are on their way to Delhi.

Farmers' Protest LATEST Updates: Traffic from Delhi towards Ghazipur and Ghaziabad on Delhi-Meerut Expressway are affected as both side carriageways closed for traffic.

Commission agents known as Arhtiyas in Punjab will keep their shops shut for four days from Tuesday in protest against income tax raids allegedly conducted to intimidate them for supporting the farmers' stir.

The farmer leaders are expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the next plan of action, said Gurmeet Singh of Krantikari Kisan Union, amid efforts by the unions to draw support from farmers in other states like Bihar for their demand to enact a law assuring Minimum Support Price.

Thousands of farmers from Maharashtra on Monday left for Delhi from Nashik to join the ongoing agitation by cultivators seeking the repeal of three agri laws passed by the Centre.

The farmers, who started off in private vehicles, were led by leaders of the Kisan Sabha. Before proceeding to Delhi in afternoon, the farmers burnt effigies of Central leaders.

A Kisan Sabha leader said farmers from 21 districts in Maharashtra are on their way to Delhi.

He said agriculturists from Maharashtra have been demanding waiving of 'inflated' power bills and implementation of the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Commiittee.

Their other demands include an aid of Rs 50,000 per acre to those farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal
rains.

Addressing the gathering of farmers, Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha leaders Ashok Dhawale and Ajit Navale criticised
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) over the agri laws.

They alleged that the new farm laws were enacted with the sole purpose of benefiting select corporates at the cost of farmers.

The farmers are expected to reach New Delhi, a distance of over 1,200 kms, on 24 December through Mumbai-Agra national highway, a leader said.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and Mandi systems will stay and has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers.

Multiple rounds of talks held between the government and the protesting farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have failed to break the impasse.

Updated Date: December 22, 2020 13:40:50 IST

