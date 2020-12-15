Farmers' protest LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi to meet farming community members in Kutch; agitation enters Day 20

Farmers' protest LIVE Updates: Farmers' union leaders are scheduled to meet at 3 pm today, a day after 40 of them observed a hunger strike amid inconclusive talks with the Centre

Auto refresh feeds

“Why should demonstrations take place in America, Canada and London in support of protests happening in India? Who is behind this? Some people want to carry out anti-India activities by misusing your (farmers') name. I request farmers to remain vigilant,”says MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy.

MP agriculture minister Kamal Patel had said that the BJP would be organising farmer meets in the state from today to dispel "misconceptions" about the Centre's new farm laws. Those protesting against the three farm laws have claimed they are aimed at doing away with the MSP and mandi mechanisms and give corporates a dominant role in the sector.

The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) said it would protest today on two highways in Madhya Pradesh in support of the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism with over 10,000 farmers expected to take part, a functionary said on Monday.

Modi will be at Dhordo in Kutch to lay the foundation stones for several projects coming up in different parts of the border district, an official statement said. The PM, who will be on a day-long visit to his home state, will hold discussions with farmers of Kutch district at the venue. A group of Sikh farmers, settled in areas near the Indo-Pak border, has been invited for an interaction with the PM. As per a rough estimate, around 5,000 Sikh families reside in and around Lakhpat taluka of Kutch district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of the farming community, including Sikh cultivators in Gujarat, during a visit to Kutch district on Tuesday.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protests at Delhi border points, distributed handbills in Hindi to commuters on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway near Haryana-Rajasthan borders, where hundreds of farmers have been camping, to convey their apology, and also reiterate their demand for legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). "Blocking roads, causing inconvenience to the public is not our aim," read their pamphlets. "We are sitting here under a compulsion. Yet we apologise with folded hands if our agitation has caused you any inconvenience."

With some key roads blocked for several days now due to their protest against the three new agriculture reform laws, an umbrella body of farmers Monday apologised with "folded hands" to people for the inconvenience caused to them, but said they were carrying out the demonstration "out of compulsion".

A day after 40 farmer union leaders held a hunger strike on Monday, a meeting will be held between them at 3 pm.

“Why should demonstrations take place in America, Canada and London in support of protests happening in India? Who is behind this? Some people want to carry out anti-India activities by misusing your (farmers') name. I request farmers to remain vigilant,”says MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy.

MP agriculture minister Kamal Patel had said that the BJP would be organising farmer meets in the state from today to dispel "misconceptions" about the Centre's new farm laws. Those protesting against the three farm laws have claimed they are aimed at doing away with the MSP and mandi mechanisms and give corporates a dominant role in the sector.

The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) said it would protest today on two highways in Madhya Pradesh in support of the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism with over 10,000 farmers expected to take part, a functionary said on Monday.

Modi will be at Dhordo in Kutch to lay the foundation stones for several projects coming up in different parts of the border district, an official statement said. The PM, who will be on a day-long visit to his home state, will hold discussions with farmers of Kutch district at the venue. A group of Sikh farmers, settled in areas near the Indo-Pak border, has been invited for an interaction with the PM. As per a rough estimate, around 5,000 Sikh families reside in and around Lakhpat taluka of Kutch district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of the farming community, including Sikh cultivators in Gujarat, during a visit to Kutch district on Tuesday.

"I don’t think Anna Hazare will join the protest. We have not done anything against the farmers. It is the right of farmers to sell their produce in mandi, to traders or anywhere else. If there is no dialogue, it can lead to miscommunication, to controversy and sparring. Our Government will convince the farmers, explain and find a way through dialogue.If there is a dialogue then issues will be resolved, the whole thing will end, farmers will get justice, they'll get relief," he further said.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said farmers should understand laws passed by the government which is dedicated to them. "There will not be any injustice with farmers in our government. There are some elements who are trying to misguide farmers by misusing this protest. This is wrong. Farmers should try to understand the three laws," he said.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protests at Delhi border points, distributed handbills in Hindi to commuters on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway near Haryana-Rajasthan borders, where hundreds of farmers have been camping, to convey their apology, and also reiterate their demand for legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). "Blocking roads, causing inconvenience to the public is not our aim," read their pamphlets. "We are sitting here under a compulsion. Yet we apologise with folded hands if our agitation has caused you any inconvenience."

With some key roads blocked for several days now due to their protest against the three new agriculture reform laws, an umbrella body of farmers Monday apologised with "folded hands" to people for the inconvenience caused to them, but said they were carrying out the demonstration "out of compulsion".

A day after 40 farmer union leaders held a hunger strike on Monday, a meeting will be held between them at 3 pm.

Farmers' protest LATEST Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of the farming community, including Sikh cultivators in Gujarat, during a visit to Kutch district on Tuesday, a day after leaders of unions observed a hunger strike on Monday.

The hunger strike, observed by 40 farmers’ union leaders from 8 am till 5 pm, earned the support of Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Centre want the discussions on farm laws to be held “clause by clause.” However, the farm unions, who organised a peaceful Bharat Bandh last Tuesday against the laws, have repeatedly stressed they want nothing short of a total repeal.

Meanwhile, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protests at Delhi border points, distributed handbills in Hindi to commuters on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway near Haryana-Rajasthan borders, where hundreds of farmers have been camping for almost past three weeks now, to convey their apology, and also reiterate their demand for legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"Blocking roads, causing inconvenience to the public is not our aim," read their pamphlets. "We are sitting here under a compulsion. Yet we apologise with folded hands if our agitation has caused you any inconvenience."

Farm unions intensified their ongoing agitation in several parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Monday by sitting on fast and organising demonstrations, triggering traffic snarls that lasted for several hours in some places, particularly paralysing transport on NH-8, the main link between Rajasthan and Delhi.