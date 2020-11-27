Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Cops allow 'peaceful protests' at Burari's Nirankari ground; stone pelting at Delhi-Haryana Singhu border

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: The Delhi Police on Friday used tear gas shells to disperse farmers after they reached the Singhu border as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march to protest against the Centre's new farm laws

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged the Centre on Friday to immediately initiate talks with Kisan Unions to defuse the tense situation at the Delhi borders, ANI reported.

The entry and exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line are closed, tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday.

Tikri Border is completely closed for traffic movement by local police. Traffic intending to go towards Haryana is also closed. All motorists are advised to avoid this route in view of the protest by Kishan Sangharsh committee, it tweeted.

Dhansa and Jharoda Kalan borders were closed for traffic movement due to the demonstration and commuters were asked to take an alternative route, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Vehicles moved bumper-to-bumper on key roads in the city on Friday after the Delhi Police closed several border points with Haryana in view of the farmers' Delhi Chalo march.

"Why are they stopping us? Why don't they allow us in? Don't we have democratic right to protest in a peaceful manner? Punjabis made supreme sacrifices for the country's freedom. Farmers meet the food needs of the nation, but today the Centre is behaving as if we are terrorists and has put thousands of security personnel to stop our peaceful march," he said.

Another farmer who had reached the Haryana-Delhi border point in Sonipat, asked why authorities were stopping them from holding a peaceful protest.

"We will enter Delhi. We will get these anti-farmer laws repealed. We were welcomed at the National Capital by tear gas shells lobbed by Delhi police," said a farmer from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab who was among those who managed to reach near the Singhu border.

Situation was tense at the border points as Delhi Police made repeated announcements on loudspeakers asking the farmers to retreat.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government on Friday rejected the request of Delhi Police seeking to convert nine stadiums into temporary prisons, in view of farmers protest, ANI reported.

"The central government is always ready for talks. I appeal to all the farming brothers to directly talk to the Center for all their legitimate issues. The protest is not the way, the solution will come out of talks," he tweeted.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged the farmers to talk to the Central government over their demands.

A tense situation prevailed at Delhi's Sindhu border as thousands of farmers led by Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni broke the first barricade.

The police will escort the farmers, reported Times of India.

Delhi police has allowed the protesting farmers to enter the National Capital after hours of lathi-charge and tear gas at the Haryana-Delhi border.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kisan Sangharsh Samiti convener Mandeep Nathwan said that at least 5,000 farmers were allowed entry to Delhi from Tikri border on Friday.

"Protesting farmers will be allowed to enter the National Capital. They will have the permission to protest at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area," said the Delhi police commissioner.

The Delhi police commissioner has appealed to the farmers to maintain order and demonstrate peacefully, ANI reported.

"I welcome Centre’s decision to allow farmers to enter Delhi to exercise their democratic right to protest. They should also now initiate immediate talks to address farmers' concerns on the Farm Laws and resolve the simmering issue," Singh told ANI.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday welcomed the central government’s decision to allow farmers to enter the National Capital to protest adding that talks to address farmers concerns should be initiated immediately.

Plumes of smoke were seen as security personnel used multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse the protesting farmers at the Singhu border.

Angry farmers, who were denied entry into the National Capital for their Delhi Chalo march against the Centre's new farm laws, managed to break the first layer of barricading, at the border.

Protesting farmers at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border on Friday pelted stones and broke barricades as they clashed with Delhi Police which used tear gas shells to disperse them.

Farmers Protest LATEST Updates: The Delhi Police on Friday used tear gas shells to disperse farmers after they reached the Singhu border as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march to protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

Delhi police has allowed the protesting farmers to enter the National Capital after hours of lathi-charge and tear gas at the Haryana-Delhi border.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged the Centre to immediately initiate talks with kisan unions to defuse the tense situation at the Delhi borders.

The Delhi Police on Friday used tear gas shells to disperse a group of farmers who had reached the Singhu border as part of their Delhi Chalo march to protest against the Centre's new farm laws, a senior police officer said.

The shells were fired at the border point at Narela which connects Delhi with Haryana.

The police officer said, "We are using tear gas to disperse protesting farmers. We are also informing them that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, any kind of rally and dharna is not allowed."

"They have been denied permission and legal action will be taken against them if they still try to enter Delhi," the officer further said.

Punjab farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, have announced they will enter Delhi through several routes — Lalru, Shambhu, Patiala-Pehowa, Patran-Khanauri, Moonak-Tohana, Ratia-Fatehabad and Talwandi-Sirsa.

Traffic has been diverted at several places along the National Capital's border in view of the protest. Checking of vehicles has also been intensified at the Delhi-Gurgaon border leading to heavy traffic jams.

CISF personnel have also been deployed on the Delhi-Gurgaon border.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police posted a series of tweets asking people to avoid outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, GTK road, NH-44 and Singhu Border.

"In view of the rally/march/protest by All India Kishan Sangharsh co-ordination committee, the traffic police is diverting traffic from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy in this area," it said.

It further requested commuters to avoid Mukraba Chowk Delhi as there is diversion and vehicles are not being allowed towards Singhu border. However, inter-state vehicles are suggested to take Western/Eastern peripheral expressway.

Heavy police deployment has been made at the Singhu border through which there is a possibility that farmers coming from Punjab and Haryana can enter the city.

Five sand-laden trucks and three water cannons have been stationed at the Singhu border to stop tractors being driven by the protesters. Also, drones have been deployed to keep a tight vigil to maintain law and order, police said.

Another officer said barbed wire fencing was used at the Singhu border near the first barricade so that the protesters do not break the barricades put up by security personnel.

In order to prevent farmers from entering Delhi, police deployment has also been made at NH-24, DND, Chilla Border, Tigri border, Bahadurgarh border, Faridabad border and Kalindi Kunj border.

The Delhi Police has also sought permission from the AAP government to use the city's nine stadiums as temporary jails in view of the protest, government sources said.

To take stock of the situation, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava had on Thursday visited the bordering areas and said protesting farmers will not be allowed to enter the National Capital.

Metro commuters in the city faced inconvenience as the Delhi Metro announced the closure of exit and entry gates at six metro stations on the Green Line in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

"Entry & exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Tikri Border, Tikri Kalan and Ghevra stations on Green Line are now closed," the DMRC tweeted.

The Delhi Metro authorities had earlier announced that services from neighbouring cities will remain suspended on Friday

Farmers' bodies said they will hold a dharna wherever they are stopped from moving towards the national capital.

Punjab farmers are demanding the repeal of the new farm laws, which, they said, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders. They also want a guarantee on the minimum support prices.