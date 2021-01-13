Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Khattar, Chautala assure Haryana govt will complete full term as JJP MLAs demand laws be repealed

Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Several JJP MLAs had on Tuesday requested the Centre to rollback the farmer laws. Following this, the JJP chief has back to back meetings with CM ML Khattar and Amit Shah; he will also meet Modi today

This comes a day after the protesting farmer unions asserted they will not appear before the Supreme Court-appointed panel, alleging it was "pro-government", and said they won't settle for anything less than the repeal of the three contentious laws.

Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of around 40 protesting farmer unions, will hold a meeting later in the day to discuss the next course of action.

Farmers' leader Manjeet Singh Rai said they will celebrate Lohri by burning the copies of farm laws at all protest sites in the evening.

Lohri is mostly celebrated in north India, marking the beginning of the spring season. Bonfires are a special characteristic of the festival.

Incidentally, Wednesday also marks the 50th day of the farmers' protest in Delhi.

Farmers protesting at Delhi borders said they will burn copies of Centre's new agriculture laws at all demonstration sites on the festival of Lohri on Wednesday, as a mark of protest against the legislations.

In a statement, Sharma said the state farmers have contributed immensely to the nation's foodgrain stocks and the entire country is indebted to them for this.

Reiterating that the farmers' fears about the discontinuation of minimum support price or the mandi system were completely unfounded, Sharma said the laws in no way were against the farmer interests.

He hoped that all doubts of the farmers would be adequately addressed.

The Punjab BJP chief also welcomed the apex court's decision to form the panel to resolve the issues raised by farmers in the three agriculture laws.

Facing heat over the ongoing six-week-long farmers' agitation, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day to possibly discuss issues related to the protest.

Movement of traffic between Delhi and its two neighbouring states, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, remains disrupted as six borders are still completely closed because of the ongoing farmers’ agitation, reports the Hindustan Times . Besides this, two other key borders connecting the Capital with Uttar Pradesh are partially closed.

In tweets, Modi also asked people to get information on how the 'PM Fasal Bima Yojana' has helped farmers from his NaMo app.

The crop insurance scheme launched by his government has benefitted crores of farmers by mitigating farming risks against the vagaries of nature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as it completed five years since its launch.

We burnt the copies of the farm laws as a mark of protest against these legislations, said committee's general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher in Amritsar. Similar protests are also being held at other places in Amritsar.

Farmers including women under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee held a protest at Pandherkalan village in Amritsar.

Farmers also shouted slogans against the BJP-led Centre and slammed the government for not acceding to their demands. They demanded that the new farms laws should be repealed.

Protesting farmers owing allegiance to different farm bodies held protest at many places in the state and burnt copies of new agriculture laws.

Farmers in Punjab on Wednesday burnt copies of the Centre's three new farm laws at several places on the festival of Lohri as a mark of protest against the legislations.

A village in Punjab's Sangrur has even decided to fine those who choose to stay out of the rally, reports NDTV.

According to Indian Express, on the day Supreme Court put the three farm laws on hold, a large convoy of tractor-trollies left Amritsar for Delhi to participate in a protest parade announced by farmer unions on Republic Day. The convoy left for Delhi Tuesday under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC).

It may be mentioned that presently there is no elected students union at the AMU since no election has been held for the past three years. Former office-bearers of students' union have been operating through the platform of the coordination committee. The statement of the students co-ordination committee mentions that farmers are the backbone of the country and their interests should be treated as paramount.

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students Coordination Committee has announced that they would set up a health camp and a mini library at a farmers' protest site in the Delhi border as a mark of solidarity with the protesters.

When pointed to the agitating farmers having reportedly rejected the panel set up by the apex court to resolve the impasse over the farm laws, he said, "at least the dialogue has begun.. if refused we will have to take steps to move further. That is how it will work.."

Speaking to reporters here, Haasan said, "We profusely thank the Supreme Court for doing this (stay) for the nation. We are grateful."

Actor-turned politician and founder of Makkal Neethi Maiam, Kamal Hassan on Wednesday thanked the Supreme Court for staying the implementation of Centre's new farm laws.

Farmers are of the opinion that the expert committee constituted by Supreme Court has members who have all previously expressed their support for new farm laws enacted. Farmers demand that the members of committee shall have to be neutral & have concern for farmers. 2/4 #Mysore

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, in a series of tweets, said the Supreme Court's order to stay the new farm laws only reiterates the fact that the new laws are against the interests of farmers and accused prime minister Narendra Modi of deciding to turn a blind eye towards the plight of the farmers. "Supreme Court has understood that farmers are right in their demands and hence have allowed farmers to continue their protests," he said. He further stated that farmers are of the opinion that the expert committee constituted by the apex court has members who have all previously expressed their support for new farm laws enacted and added farmers demand that members of the panel should be be neutral and have concern for farmers. Targetting the prime minister, The Congress leader that Modi has not made a single genuine attempt to address the concerns of farmers and demanded that he apologize to the farmers and to the people of the country. "The new farm laws should be withdrawn!" he said.

The unions also raised doubts over the neutrality of the members of the committee even as they welcomed the top court's order to stay the implementation of the laws.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the controversial farm laws till further orders and set up the four-member committee to resolve the impasse between the Centre and the farmer unions protesting at Delhi's borders over the legislations.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Haryana and Punjab, have been protesting at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) system for their crops.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.