Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: 8th rounds of talks at 2 pm; each side will have to take steps towards resolution, says Tomar

Farmers' protest LIVE Updates: Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday that the government is ready to consider any proposal other than repeal of three farm laws, the key demand of the farmers. A committee led by him will meet farmers' representatives to hold the eighth round of talks

The last round of talks on 4 January failed to end the impasse and the farmers threatened to intensify the stir and enter Delhi on Republic Day if their demands were not met.

The protesting farmers will hold their eighth round of talks with the government today at 2 pm, even as the Centre ruled out any possibility of repealing the three agricultural laws.

Meanwhile, Balvinder Singh Raju, a farmer, told Hindustan Times that there is no scope for clause-by-clause discussion between protestors and the government.

On Thursday, Choudhary told ANI "There are people like Communists who are inciting farmers and don't want peace in the country". Choudhary urged the farmers to be cautious.

MoS (agriculture) Kailash Choudhary said a solution to the farmers' issues could be found if clause-wise talks are held between the protestors and the Centre. "Government of India is ready to make amendments in the laws. We are hopeful of resolution,” he said.

alking about the ongoing meetings between protesting farmers and Centre, Badal said after seven rounds of meetings nothing concrete has come out. "After several rounds of meetings if ministers are unable to resolve the farmers' issues then Prime Minister Narendra Modi should directly talk to protesting farmers," Badal said.

In an interview to PTI, Badal, leader of the BJP's erstwhile ally, said, "Farmers are dying at the doorstep of the central government while protesting for their demands. Who will be responsible for deaths of 'annadaatas' of the country?" Badal said.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the Centre has lost the trust of the entire farming community and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should directly talk to farmers who are registering their protests at the doorstep of the national capital.

The 15 protesters belong to Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Firozabad, Aligarh, Kasganj, among other places in the state.

The 15 protesters are from the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) and are camping at the Dalit Prerna Sthal, while 11 farmers belonging to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) are already on a relay hunger strike at the Chilla border since a fortnight, according to NDTV.

Amid ongoing protests against the farm laws, 15 farmers from Uttar Pradesh sat on a hunger strike in Noida.

Nadda, in a bid to blunt opposition camp's "anti- farmer" allegations against the BJP-led central government, will float 'Ek Muthi Chawal' (a fistful of rice), a project under which he would collect rice from farmers' homes and brief them about the benefits of the new legislations.

BJP national president JP Nadda will be visiting West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday to launch the party's new campaign aimed at wooing farmers, amid the ongoing protest over the contentious agriculture laws.

In a tweet in Hindi, he further said, "The movement that farmers have launched is getting support from across the country. You too should raise your voice in support of them so that anti-farmers’ laws are repealed.”

Voicing support for the farmers' agitation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said protests are an integral part of democracy.

The eighth round of talks will be held between a ministerial committee, including Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash, and 41 representatives of farm organisations at the Vigyan Bhavan.

Referring to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizammudin Markaz after the nationwide lockdown was announced last year, a Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, said, “The same problem is going to arise in farmers' agitation. I do not know if farmers are protected from COVID. So, the same problem is going to arise. It is not that everything is over.”

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concern over large gatherings of farmers protesting against the farm laws at Delhi borders and asked the Centre whether they were “protected” against the spread of COVID-19.

"Government is giving tareekh pe takeekh (dates after dates) with a case. They (the government) are also trying to use the probable spread of the COVID-19 virus as an excuse to end our protest. Political parties held large gatherings during the Bihar elections and also in Telangana. If COVID-19 starts spreading here we''ll see," he stated. He reiterated that farmers will go home after the government agreed to protesters' demands and repealed the laws.

Ahead of the eight round of talks, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, said the government is giving dates for court hearings without a case in place.

Haryana: Farmer leaders from Singhu border leave for Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi for the eighth round of talks with the Union Government on farm laws pic.twitter.com/ai1vd8VN9K

Leaders appointed by protesting farmers left for Vigyan Bhavan from the Singhu border for the eighth round of talks with the Centre.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar,ahead of eighth round of talks with the farmers, said he is hopeful that talks will be held in a "positive atmosphere" and a solution will be found. "During discussions, each side has to take steps to reach a solution," he said.

Delhi: Congress MPs and leaders who are protesting against Centre's three farm laws at Jantar Mantar meet party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Rahul Gandhi's residence pic.twitter.com/zcjNWMrIxW

Lok Sabha members from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu, Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurdeep Singh Aujla and MLA Kulbir Singh Zira have been staying put at Jantar Mantar since 6 December to express solidarity with the agitating farmers. “We will continue till the farm laws are withdrawn,” Gill, a Lok Sabha member from Khadoor Sahib, said.

Congress MPs and leaders who are protesting against Centre's three farm laws at Jantar Mantar met party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Rahul Gandhi's residence.

Farmers' protest LATEST Updates: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday that the government is ready to consider any proposal other than repeal of three farm laws, the key demand of the farmers. A committee led by him will meet farmers' representatives to hold the eighth round of talks.

As the farmers’ agitation against the agricultural laws enters the 44th day on Friday, the Centre will hold the eight round of talks with farmers on Friday. The talks to be held at 2 pm come a day after a tractor rally was held on Thursday on various Delhi borders.

Farm union leaders had said last week that thousands of farmers will enter Delhi on Republic Day and hold a tractor parade.

The eighth round of talks will be held between a ministerial committee, including Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash, and 41 representatives of farm organisations.

Seven rounds of talks held so far have borne no results as the farmers are adamant on the complete rollback of the three new farm laws, while the government refuses to repeal them. Even as the farmers also stuck to the demand of legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP), The government offered making amendments to the laws as well as forming committee comprising members from both sides to review these, proposals that were rejected by the farmers.

On Thursday, Tomar met religious leader Baba Lakha Singh, one of the heads of the Nanaksar Sikh sect based in Punjab. Singh, who has been organising langar at the protest sites, said he wished to mediate between the government and protesting farmers.

Border crossing points to Delhi from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued to remain closed for traffic on Friday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest.

The Delhi Police have advised commuters from Uttar Pradesh to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND, and Apsara as Chilla and Ghazipur border crossings are closed. The Delhi-Haryana borders at Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli, and Mangesh, too, remain closed.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states are camped in and around Delhi over the past many weeks in protest against the new farm laws.

The laws in contention are Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Supreme Court of India will hear petitions against farm laws and issues pertaining to the farmers’ protest on 11 January.