'Fake' degree row: NSUI steps up attack against ABVP's Ankiv Baisoya; demands apology from Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: Congress-affiliated NSUI on Thursday escalated the attack against newly elected DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya of the ABVP, demanding cancellation of his election for allegedly submitting a "fake" degree for admission.

On their part, Delhi University officials said they will hold a meeting to decide action in the matter.

The National Students' Union Of India also demanded an apology from BJP president Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for "cheating" the university administration and students.

The party also demanded their candidate Sunny Chillar, to be declared as the students' union president and also repolling be held on ballot paper.

"The admission of the ABVP candidate Ankiv Baisoya should be cancelled from the DU on grounds of forgery. All those who were involved in fake admission racket be arrested including the university administration, the candidate himself for cheating the varsity and all those from the ABVP who backed the candidate," the NSUI said.

The NSUI members claimed that the university from where Baisoya did his graduation only has post-graduate courses and has Tamil as a compulsory language, adding they were sure Baisoya "could not even write his name in Tamil".

The Department of Buddhist Studies, where Baisoya is studying, has said it will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the allegations and order enquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, the ABVP accused NSUI's Rocky Tuseed, a former DUSU president, of misappropriation of the union's funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh, a charge denied by the Congress-backed students' union.