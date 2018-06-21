You are here:
Fadnavis govt ignored objections to Mumbai Development Plan, says Shiv Sena; demands 1991 control rules be followed till new DP approved

India Press Trust of India Jun 21, 2018 11:31:17 IST

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab accused the state government of overlooking the objections raised by corporators and other elected representatives regarding the Mumbai Development Plan (DP) 2034.

"The BJP-led state government rushed the DP approval process," the senior Sena MLC said.

Representational image. Reuters

The Development Control Rules (DCR) were in English and maps in the DP lacked detail, making difficult for the common people to understand the DP and submit their feedback/objections.

"The question is if this was a ploy to reduce the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, controlled by the Sena) to a body for only picking garbage in the city," he said.

The Sena leader demanded an extension of the deadline by a month beyond 23 June for submitting suggestions and objections on the DP.

"Till the new DP is approved, the 1991 DCR should continue to be in force," he said.

"Reservations for roads show them passing through slums. Minor changes in alignment of such roads can avoid the need to pay compensation to people, whose houses will otherwise be demolished for the roads," he said.


