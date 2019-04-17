Fact-checker: No, Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman is not wearing scarf with BJP symbol; lookalike's photo makes news

Claim: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is supporting BJP and also voted for the saffron party.

Fact: FALSE. The person in the picture sporting a saffron scarf and lotus symbol is not Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman but a doppelganger sporting his famous gunslinger moustache.

***

A picture of a person looking like Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman with a saffron scarf carrying the lotus symbol on it has gone viral on various social media platforms. The caption shared with the image claims that the IAF pilot has come out in support of Narendra Modi and also cast his vote for BJP as he endorses that 'there can be no better prime minister than Modi'.

The photo has gone viral on Facebook with many BJP-supporting pages and groups sharing it with an identical narrative.

However, according to the Indian Air Force Rules, 1969 for serving officers, IAF personnel are not permitted to take part in any political activities. Also, the air force manual mentions that all those who come under the purview of the Act can openly support or campaign for any political party.

The post is thus just an attempt to mislead people and trick them into favouring a particular party by endorsing a nationalist agenda through the use of Varthaman's name.

