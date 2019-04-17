Fact-checker: No, Wg Cdr Abhinandan Varthaman is not wearing scarf with BJP symbol; lookalike's photo makes news

Claim: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is supporting BJP and also voted for the saffron party.
Fact: FALSE. The person in the picture sporting a saffron scarf and lotus symbol is not Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman but a doppelganger sporting his famous gunslinger moustache.
***
The photo has gone viral on Facebook with many BJP-supporting pages and groups sharing it with an identical narrative.
However, according to the Indian Air Force Rules, 1969 for serving officers, IAF personnel are not permitted to take part in any political activities. Also, the air force manual mentions that all those who come under the purview of the Act can openly support or campaign for any political party.
The post is thus just an attempt to mislead people and trick them into favouring a particular party by endorsing a nationalist agenda through the use of Varthaman's name.
Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 17:09:43 IST