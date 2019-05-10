Fact Check: Old video shared on social media with false claim that girl died after ambulance was stopped for Rahul Gandhi's rally

Claim: An ambulance was stopped in Delhi to allow Rahul Gandhi's convoy to go through due to which a baby girl died

Fact: FALSE. The video though authentic is being shared with a false claim. The incident in the video actually took place in 2017 wherein the route near IGI Stadium in Delhi was blocked as the convoy of the Head of Malaysia was to pass from the area.

***

A video massively being circulated on social media is being shared with the claim that the Delhi Police halted an ambulance for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s rally and a sick child who needed to get to the hospital lost her life.

The clip which shows a stationary ambulance in front of a police barricade, followed by a long stream of vehicles is viral on Facebook with the caption: "The Delhi police halted an ambulance for Rahul Gandhi’s rally. For the child inside the ambulance, it was a matter of life and death. And in the end, she died." Twitter users have also shared the video with an identical narrative.

However, fact-checking website AltNews has debunked the claim, saying that the video is from 2017 and was uploaded as a Facebook live by one Preet Narula. According to The Hindustan Times report, the incident took place near the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, and the route was blocked as the convoy of the Head of Malaysia was to pass from the area.

The report also quotes a senior police officer who had said, “The ambulance was stuck behind several cars. We got the passage cleared and brought it ahead. In a span of a few minutes, it was allowed to go.”

The same video was shared in April with the caption: ‘Delhi police stopped an ambulance for BJP MP Manoj Tiwari', however, that too was a false claim.

