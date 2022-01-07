Fact-Check: Is this Pakistan MP grooving to Bollywood song Tip Tip Barsa Paani?

A dance video, allegedly of a Pakistan MP, has recently gone viral on the internet. Reports suggest that the video features Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

A dance video, allegedly of a Pakistan MP, has recently gone viral on the internet. Reports suggest that the video features Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan. The lawmaker was snapped grooving to Bollywood’s hit number Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the film Sooryavanshi.

As the video went viral, people applauded the dancing skills of Hussain. However, later on, some of the users on Twitter clarified that the person in the clip is Shoaib Shakoor and not Hussain. Shakoor, who is a popular choreographer, shared the video himself on his Instagram handle.

Initially, several news reports claimed that Hussain, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, was seen dancing in the video. According to an NDTV report, the video was first shared on Facebook by HS Studio - a Pakistan-based photography studio.

The video was soon shared on other social media platforms, misleading claims about the member of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a journalist named Aman Malik was among those who shared the video. He had also claimed that it showed Hussain dancing to the Bollywood track. After noting that his claim was wrong, he admitted to his mistake on Twitter.

This is not the first time when a video with a wrong claim has gone viral; there have been many instances in the past.

The song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Sooryavanshi features Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in the lead. Katrina is known for her enchanting beauty and stellar dance moves. The actor has delivered some of the iconic dance numbers including Sheila Ki Jawaani, Chikni Chameli, Kamli among others.