Facebook ranks Kerala Tourism as the Best FB page in 2017; J&K comes second, Gujarat takes third place

India FP Staff May 17, 2018 09:07:43 IST

Thiruvananthapuram:   Kerala Tourism’s Facebook page has trumped other state tourism boards by climbing on to the top slot.

The Kerala Tourism Facebook page got first place in a ranking done by Facebook based on total engagement with tourists that included reactions, shares and comments on the page between the 1 January and 31 December, 2017 time frame.

The Kerala Tourism page pushed the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department’s Facebook page to the second place with 1.5 million likes to emerge as the top page. The Gujarat Tourism Facebook page was ranked third.

Facebook recently released the data on the top-ranked Facebook pages of government bodies, ministries and political parties in India. P Balakiran, Director, Kerala Tourism, has received the award at Facebook office, New Delhi from Nitin Saluja, Public Policy Manager (India, South and Central Asia) on Wednesday.

P Balakiran, Director of Kerala Tourism with award. Pic courtesy: Kerala Tourism Board

Kadakampally Surendran, Honorable Minister for Co-Operation, Tourism and Devaswom, Government of Kerala has congratulated the entire team for this huge achievement.

Speaking on the achievement, Rani George, Secretary, Department of Tourism, Kerala, said, “Kerala Tourism has been able to successfully convey the reasons as to why Kerala is a destination that should be on every traveller’s itinerary. The department’s presence on social media has taken this message across to millions across the world, and the new laurel from Facebook is indeed heartening.”

P Balakiran, Director, Kerala Tourism said: “Kerala Tourism’s activity on Facebook and other social media space has been focussed and proactive. The page has been able to keep travellers from India and abroad engaged with interesting and innovative posts on the various projects and activities undertaken by the department. The ranking comes at a time when Kerala Tourism has upped the Digital marketing budget to 15% and been communicating to the people across the globe in exciting ways.”


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 09:07 AM

