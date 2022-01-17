Recently, NPF leadership met central leaders of the BJP, including Union minister Amit Shah, to come to an understanding, which could lead to a friendly fight on a number of seats in the Manipur elections, said sources.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could get into an alliance with Naga People’s Front (NPF) and may ditch Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) as it looks to get a second term in Manipur, top sources claimed.

Sources also indicate that so far there has been no specific talk on seat-sharing between BJP & Naga People’s Front (NPF).

Sources in the NPF told CNN News18 that the party which contested 10 seats in the last assembly elections, winning four MLAs, is likely to demand 15 seats.

The BJP alliance which is in power in Meghalaya along with Conrad Sangma’s party is unlikely to follow suit in Manipur, given the fact that during the last time crisis of the Biren Singh government was also administered by the fact that four NPP MLAs who were also ministers in the government had withdrawn support.