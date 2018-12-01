Explosion in Assam intercity express train injures 11; blast caused by 'bomb or short circuit'

Udalguri: At least 11 people were injured after an explosion took place inside one of the coaches of Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express train in Udalguri in Assam on Saturday evening.

The injured have been rushed to the hospital for their treatment. The reason for the blast is being ascertained. No casualties have been reported as yet.

The Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, Nripen Bhattacharya, shared details of the explosion and said, "It hasn't yet been confirmed whether it was bomb blast or short circuit blast. No casualties have taken place."

Meanwhile, a senior police official also informed, "An explosion took place in the running train at around 6.45 pm. An investigation is underway to ascertain that if it was a bomb."

This intercity train runs between Kamakhya Junction and Dekargon railway station of Sontipur district in the state.